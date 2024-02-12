(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guardian Recovery Network Unveils New Brand Identity as "Guardian Recovery"

- Josh ScottDELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Guardian Recovery Network, a leading provider in the treatment of substance use and mental health disorders, is proud to announce its rebranding to“Guardian Recovery." This shift reflects the company's evolution from a primary substance use disorder treatment provider into a nationwide organization addressing various behavioral health issues.Josh Scott, Chief Executive Officer at Guardian Recovery, expressed his gratitude for this pivotal moment, stating, "Today marks a landmark day in our journey. As we transition to Guardian Recovery, we embrace our broadened mission to address a wider spectrum of behavioral health issues. This rebranding signifies not just a change in name, but our growth and the deepening of our commitment to those we serve."Key Highlights of the RebrandingNew Name: Guardian Recovery Network will now be known as "Guardian Recovery."New Logo: The new logo serves as a beacon of Guardian Recovery's unwavering commitment to supporting individuals battling diverse behavioral health challenges. At its heart, the logo features a radiant sunrise, emblematic of rebirth, renewal, and the transformative journey of recovery. The converging paths toward the sunrise reflect the unique and varied routes to healing, acknowledging the distinct nature of the disorders we address. This emblem stands as a testament to hope and the vibrant, dynamic essence of the recovery process.Unified Branding: All locations will adopt the "Guardian Recovery" name, reflecting the organization's renowned dedication to client-centric care, the family system, and professional excellence.What Remains Unchanged:Commitment to Clients: Unwavering dedication to a client-first approach remains Guardian Recovery's top priority.Organizational Structure: There are no changes in ownership or the organizational structure.Staff and Program Continuity: There are no staff or programmatic changes. Everything you know and appreciate about Guardian Recovery Network will continue.Josh Scott extends a heartfelt thank you to clients, alumni, families, and colleagues for their invaluable role in Guardian's story. "Your support has been instrumental in shaping our journey. As we progress as Guardian Recovery, we remain dedicated to supporting each individual's path to recovery, sobriety, and mental wellness."About Guardian RecoveryGuardian Recovery is a leader in the treatment of substance use and mental health disorders, offering comprehensive care and support across the United States. With a focus on a client-first approach, Guardian Recovery is committed to guiding individuals and their families on the path to recovery, sobriety, and mental wellness.

