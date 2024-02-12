Energy Services Of America Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (Nasdaq: ESOA ), generated net income of $2.0 million, fully diluted earnings per share of $0.12, revenues of $90.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The Company had a backlog of $185.9 million (unaudited) at December 31, 2023, as compared to $206.9 million (unaudited) at December 31, 2022. Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "The financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 mark the best first fiscal quarter in the history of Energy Services.

We continue to be impressed by our employees' performance and are excited about the construction opportunities being received."

Reynolds continued, "Fiscal year 2024 is off to a great start and we are looking forward to providing superior services to our customers and maximizing shareholder value into the future." Below is a comparison of the Company's operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited):





















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended





December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022











Revenue $







90,163,187

$







60,042,585











Cost of revenues 79,324,226

54,056,323













Gross profit 10,838,961

5,986,262











Selling and administrative expenses 7,198,720

5,316,138

Income from operations 3,640,241

670,124











Other income (expense)







Interest income -

72

Other nonoperating income (expense) 75,001

(80,663)

Interest expense (601,684)

(499,428)

Loss on sale of equipment (13,328)

(31,343)





(540,011)

(611,362)













Income before income taxes 3,100,230

58,762













Income tax expense (benefit) 1,058,035

(79,612)













Net income $







2,042,195

$









138,374

























Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 16,567,185

16,667,185













Weighted average shares-diluted

16,607,185

16,667,185













Earnings per share $











0.12

$











0.01













Earnings per share-diluted $











0.12

$











0.01













Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income (unaudited):





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022





























Net income

$











2,042,195

$











138,374









Add (less): Income tax expense (benefit)

1,058,035

(79,612)









Add:

Interest expense, net of interest income

601,684

499,356









(Less) add: Non-operating (income) expense

(75,001)

80,663









Add:

Loss on sale of equipment

13,328

31,343 Add: Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense

2,176,621

1,895,102









Adjusted EBITDA

$











5,816,862

$









2,565,226

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these measures are included herein. We include these measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein, considered along with net income (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to the cash generating activity of our operations. We believe that excluding the costs herein provides a consistent comparison of the cash generating activity of our operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as they facilitate a comparison of our operating performance to other companies who also use Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental operating measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Energy Services

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA ), headquartered in Huntington, WV, is a contractor and service company that operates primarily in the mid-Atlantic and Central regions of the United States and provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Energy Services employs 1,000+ employees on a regular basis. The Company's core values are safety, quality, and production.



