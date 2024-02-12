U.S. Silica Announces Timing Of Earnings Release And Investor Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KATY, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA ) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the
New York Stock Exchange
opens on
Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
Conference Call and Supporting Materials
This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on
Tuesday, February 27, 2024,
at
7:30 a.m. Central Time
to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be
Bryan Shinn, Chief Executive Officer, and
Kevin Hough, interim Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call and find supporting materials by visiting the "Investors- Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at
.
The webcast will be archived for one year. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 869-3847 or for international callers, (201) 689-8261. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or for international callers, (201) 612-7415. The conference ID for the replay is 13744295. The replay will be available through
March 27, 2024.
About
U.S. Silica
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.
is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications.
Over its 124-year history,
U.S. Silica
has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 800 diversified products to customers across our end markets.
U.S. Silica's
wholly-owned subsidiaries include
EP Minerals
and SandBox LogisticsTM.
EP Minerals
is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox LogisticsTM is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient.
The Company has 26 operating mines and processing facilities and two additional exploration stage properties across
the United States
and is headquartered in
Katy, Texas.
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.
Investor Contact:
Patricia Gil
Vice President, Investor Relations & Sustainability
(281) 505-6011
[email protected]
SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.
MENAFN12022024003732001241ID1107843351
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.