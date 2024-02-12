U.S. Silica Announces Timing Of Earnings Release And Investor Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KATY, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA ) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the

New York Stock Exchange

opens on

Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Conference Call and Supporting Materials

This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on

Tuesday, February 27, 2024,

at

7:30 a.m. Central Time

to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be

Bryan Shinn, Chief Executive Officer, and

Kevin Hough, interim Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call and find supporting materials by visiting the "Investors- Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at

.

The webcast will be archived for one year. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 869-3847 or for international callers, (201) 689-8261. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or for international callers, (201) 612-7415. The conference ID for the replay is 13744295. The replay will be available through

March 27, 2024.

About

U.S. Silica



U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications.

Over its 124-year history,

U.S. Silica

has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 800 diversified products to customers across our end markets.



U.S. Silica's

wholly-owned subsidiaries include

EP Minerals

and SandBox LogisticsTM.

EP Minerals

is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox LogisticsTM is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient.

The Company has 26 operating mines and processing facilities and two additional exploration stage properties across

the United States

and is headquartered in

Katy, Texas.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Patricia Gil

Vice President, Investor Relations & Sustainability

(281) 505-6011

[email protected]

