(NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger network built to transform marketing, is proud to represent six national in-game advertisements in this year's Super Bowl LVIII, for clients including Bud Light, Budweiser, E*Trade, National Football League (NFL), Paramount+ and United Airlines. Additionally, several Stagwell agencies led Big Game activations on the ground for brands including Don Julio, Grand Marnier, and Lovesac.

"Once again, our agencies have delivered and supported Big Game spots with Big C creative thinking," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "The power and cultural impact of sports was on full-on display during Super Bowl 58 – from streaming services to social media to local and national TV to on-the-ground stunts and experiences. I look forward to Stagwell continuing to drive special moments like these as we prepare to host Sport Beach, our flagship activation at Cannes Lions 2024, this June."

The Big Plays



Bud Light "Easy Night Out " –

Anomaly

continues its tradition of leading

Bud Light's

Super Bowl spot this year. The beer brand doubled down on its lighthearted humor and introduced a new character into the Bud Light universe, The Bud Light Genie, who makes a night out with friends easy to enjoy, with help from familiar faces including NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, singer and rapper Post Malone, and UFC CEO Dana White.

E*Trade "Get in the Game " –

The iconic

E*Trade

Baby is back in

72andSunny's

latest campaign in which the babies go head-to-head with their parents in a hilariously competitive pickleball match up. The spot took the #9 spot in Adweek's Best Super Bowl Ads of 2024 list.

NFL "Born to Play " –

72andSunny's

latest campaign with the

NFL pays tribute to the league's growing global initiatives and focus on developing local talent. The upbeat ad features three top NFL stars, Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints), busting a move through downtown Accra, the capital city of Ghana. It was crowned #5 by viewers in the USA Today Ad Meter and in Ad Age's 2024 Ad Review . 72andSunny also ran two other spots for the NFL: "Tackle Bullying" and "Mental Game." Paramount+ "Nobody Watches Like U.S." – 72andSunny

calls attention to the European version of football in this comedic campaign in partnership with Paramount+

and CBS Sports. The spot welcomes the UEFA Champions League season, which kicks off just two days after Super Bowl LVIII. The ad salutes American viewers and their dedication to tuning into their favorite UEFA teams, no matter the time or day.

More Primetime Moves



Ally Financial "Saving for that Ad " –

With

Anomaly's

help, Ally aired a 30-second spot on Paramount+ during the Big Game. In line with their brand messaging around saving and being smart with your money, the ad spotlighted how consumers can use Ally to help save for things you might see appear in the Super Bowl.

Frank's Red Hot "Frank's It With Jason Kelce " – Colle McVoy

worked with

Frank's RedHot

to partner with a Jason Kelce for brand-to-brand conversations during the Super Bowl via social.

MedStar Health "His Ankle " –

Doner

developed new work for MedStar Health , an $8 billion health system operating in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The first video in the campaign aired locally during the Big Game, which builds upon the MedStar Health brand promise, "It's how we treat people," and employs a cumulative tale storytelling technique to reveal the positive impact MedStar Health's care has on people.

Paramount+ "Super Goat " – 72andSunny developed a light-hearted pre-Super Bowl promotional ad for Paramount+, which is making it easy for fans in the U.S. to tune into their favorite Champions League team games this year. United Airlines

"Believing Changes Everything " – Not one, not two, not three, but six regional big game spots from

72andSunny ,

United's

AOR, highlighted United's decision to eliminate change fees on flights. Kyle Chandler, widely recognized as football coach Eric Taylor in "Friday Night Lights," stars in the campaign, reciting messages made personal for football fans of various NFL teams. The spots ran in five local TV spots as well as one for the general market, in addition to social media.

Off the Field Positioning



Budweiser x Allison –

Allison supported the launch of Budweiser's fourth

Super Bowl commercial, "Old

School

Delivery ," which marks the iconic Clydesdales' exciting return to the Big Game.

Diageo x HUNTER

– In a first-of-its-kind projection stunt executed by HUNTER, Diageo brand Tequila Don Julio lit the way into Super Bowl weekend in a big way. The brand turned the landmark STRAT hotel into a 1,149-foot-tall bottle of Tequila Don Julio 1942.

Danone x HUNTER

– Danone brand STōK Cold Brew Coffee is all about bold moves, and this past Sunday, the brand unveiled its first-ever Big Game ad shamelessly challenging traditional American football culture. The new spot reveals that Stok is the cold brew coffee that fuels Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC mascot, Wrex the Dragon, portrayed by Sir Anthony Hopkins. The HUNTER team is amplifying the creative in press.

Grand

Marnier x Team Epiphany

– Team Epiphany

partnered with Grand Marnier to produce Magic Johnson's Mount Rushmore Super

Bowl Party at the brand–new Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas. A–list guests enjoyed multiple photo

moments, signature Grand Marnier cocktails and music by Just Dimy. Lovesac x KWT Global

– KWT Global

and Lovesac teamed up with

Creative Artists Agency

for the second year in a row to offer their esteemed roster of athletes a moment of relaxation during Super Bowl weekend. Within a private Palazzo suite, CAA athletes were able to take advantage of 'Hydration Stations' equipped with Hyperice recovery devices and IV's - all from the comfort of a

Lovesac

SuperSac and Footsac blanket.

More details on how Stagwell showed up at Super Bowl 58 here .

