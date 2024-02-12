System1's Analysis Shows Michelob Scores Most Effective Super Bowl Ad

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dunkin', Reese's & Hellmann's register the highest short-term sales potential in System1 analysis of consumer emotional reactions.



NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl on the field, while Michelob won the ad game for long term brand building potential. Dunkin', Hellmann's and Reese's led in short-term sales potential. System1, The Creative Effectiveness Platform, tested this year's Super Bowl ads with more than 10,000 Americans to determine how well they triggered emotional reactions proven to drive long-term brand effectiveness and short-term sales potential.



By registering consumers' emotional responses second-by-second throughout an ad, System1's Test Your Ad scores long-term brand building (1.0 - 5.9 Stars) and short-term sales potential (Spike Rating based on emotional intensity and strength of branding).



Key findings overall:



This year's ads averaged 2.7-Stars, down from 2023's 2.9-Star average but above the 2.3-Star average for all US ads.



Brand characters outscored celebrities. Ads with familiar characters like M&M's spokescandies and the E-Trade baby averaged 3.1 Stars, while 39 celebrity ads averaged 2.6 Stars.



Top brand building ads took diverse approaches to creative effectiveness. The 2024 advertising MVP is soccer superstar Lionel Messi, whose beach football skills gave Michelob's winning ad a summery vibe which resonated with the audience. Close behind in 2nd

place was Reese's riotous slapstick ad, which showed you don't have to use celebrities to make an impact. And in 3rd

place, Hellmann's "Mayo Cat" parodied instant stardom while making a serious point about food waste.

The highest-ranking debut advertiser was chocolate brand Lindt, whose chilled-out ad featured a Perry Como soundtrack and their familiar Master Chocolatier character. Pfizer also scored well for a debutant with a Queen-soundtracked ad celebrating 175 years of medical achievement.



Top 11 ads for brand effectiveness:

Michelob ULTRA,"Superior Beach" – 4.8-StarsReese's, "Yes! " – 4.7-StarsHellmann's,"Mayo Cat" – 4.5-StarsT-Mobile, "That T-Mobile Home Internet Feeling " – 4.5-StarsLindt,"Life is a Ball" – 4.4-StarsNFL, "Inspiring Young Athletes Everywhere " – 4.3-StarsBudweiser."Old School Delivery" – 4.2-StarsOREO,"It All Starts with a Twist" – 4.1-StarsSkechers, "Mr. T in Skechers " – 3.9-StarsM&M's, "The M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort " – 3.9-StarsPfizer, "Here's to Science " – 3.8-Stars

Top 11 ads for short-term sales potential:

This year's leaders are exceptional performers, far above the average (1.07 Spike) for all US ads.



Dunkin', 1.63 SpikeHellmann's, 1.62 SpikeReese's, 1.57 SpikeOreo, 1.54 SpikeState Farm, 1.52 SpikePopeyes, 1.47 SpikeT-Mobile, 1.46 SpikeNFL, 1.45 SpikeMichelob ULTRA, 1.44 SpikeBooking, 1.44 SpikeBudweiser, 1.42 Spike

Top-scoring ads followed five creative effectiveness keys that System1 has documented in testing more than 100,000 ads:



Tell stories. Strong narratives are a big effectiveness driver, and ads from Hellmann's, the NFL and Budweiser used their time to tell funny, inspiring or dramatic tales.



Keep it simple . Many ads tried to cram multiple mini-scenes and rapid edits into their 30 seconds of fame, but winning ads like Michelob, T-Mobile and Skechers focused on one idea executed brilliantly.



Go for laughs . Humor continues to play a big role in the ads. Reese's and Skechers brought slapstick energy to their ads, and Pfizer livened up an inspirational story with amusing visuals.



Use celebrities well . Celebrities are everywhere on game night, but the best ads let their stars do things only they can, from Messi's fantastic footwork for Michelob to Mr. T acting like himself for Skechers.

Leverage fluent devices . Familiarity breeds contentment for audiences who like seeing brand-owned characters they recognize. The Budweiser Clydesdales and M&M's Spokescandies are big game regulars and once again scored for their brands.



"These ads are a huge investment for a brand, and if you get it right they're well worth it. It's no surprise brands are trying to fit as much into their airtime as possible with loads of celebrities and blink-and-you'll-miss-it scenes," said Jon Evans, Chief Customer Officer, System1. "But these results show that the winning brands on game night take a more focused approach. They execute simple ideas brilliantly, tell great stories, use celebrities and brand assets wisely and never forget to entertain."



For more information, visit

.

About System1:

System1 is the Creative Effectiveness Platform that the world's leading brands make confident creative decisions with that lead to transformational business results.

Our Test Your Ad (TYA) and Test Your Idea (TYI) solutions quickly predict the short- and long-term commercial potential of ads and ideas. Complementing TYA and TYI is Test Your Brand (TYB), which measures the impact of ads and ideas on brand health.

System1's TYA Premium database of over 100,000 ads allows brands to compare their ads against competitors, and our expert guidance helps clients improve the effectiveness of ads and ideas.

System1 has operations in the UK, USA, Brazil, France, Switzerland, Germany, The Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, visit

system1group or follow us @System1 on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Fred Pfaff

fred@fredpfaffinc. com

SOURCE System1