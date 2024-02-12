(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEBURUTM Announces Managing Partner and Tech Aficionado Alonzo Mourning to attend the MSP Expo

CEBURUTM Announces Managing Partner and Tech Aficionado Alonzo Mourning to attend the MSP Expo

- Marisol Rocha

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CEBURU TM Announces Managing Partner and Tech Aficionado Alonzo Mourning to attend the MSP Expo

[Miami, Date] - CEBURU, a leading provider of innovative RMM (Remote Monitoring and Management) software solutions, is thrilled to announce that NBA Hall of Famer, renowned philanthropist, technology enthusiast, and managing partner Alonzo Mourning will be attending the upcoming MSPEXPO. The event will take place February 15th at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale Convention Center.

Alonzo Mourning, recognized for his exceptional career in professional basketball and his commitment to making a difference in communities worldwide through his philanthropic endeavors, will join industry experts to discuss the future of innovation and the pivotal role of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in shaping various sectors, including creating better IT services with AI.

"We are honored to welcome Alonzo Mourning to the MSPEXPO," said Maureen Gambino, Senior Director of Business Development & Events at MSPEXPO "His insights and experiences, as an AI enthusiast, embody the spirit of innovation and resilience that we aim to foster within the technology community. We look forward to hearing his perspective on the intersection of AI and IT infrastructure."

At the event, Mourning will share his thoughts on leveraging AI technologies to enhance operational efficiency, streamline processes, and drive business growth whilst reducing costs. He will also explore how CEBURU's cutting-edge RMM software can empower organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure, mitigate risks, and stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"CEBURU's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for driving positive change and empowering individuals and organizations to reach their full potential," said Alonzo Mourning. "As someone who has always had an unwavering passion for the technology industry, I am excited to engage with attendees at the MSPEXPO and explore how AI and technology can shape a brighter future for businesses worldwide."

CEBURU encourages attendees to visit their booth (#665) at the MSPEXPO to learn more about their comprehensive RMM software solutions and discover how they can revolutionize IT management for businesses of all sizes. Stop by CEBURU'S booth #665 to see an exclusive live demo of our software!

For more information about CEBURU and their participation in the MSPEXPO, visit

About CEBURU: CEBURU is a leading provider of RMM (Remote Monitoring and Management) software solutions designed to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology for efficient IT infrastructure management. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, CEBURU delivers comprehensive tools and resources to help organizations optimize performance, minimize downtime, and drive growth in today's digital age.

Media Contact: For media inquiries from CEBURU, please contact ...

Marisol Rocha

CEBURU

+1 954-669-1143 ext. 212

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram