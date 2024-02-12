Los Angeles Beat Maker, DJ Ultralight, Releases Latest Remake,“Feel My Funk, Feel My Love”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- DJ UltralightLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DJ Ultralight has been a staple in the underground LA music scene for years, keeping crowds moving with his signature remakes of classic songs from the past. His latest release,“Feel My Funk, Feel My Love”, showcases his ability to stay true to the original, while also supercharging the vibe for the modern listener.Listen to“Feel My Funk, Feel My Love” now:“The best part of being a DJ is feeling the energy from the crowd when you've got them bouncing,” says Ultralight.“Tapping into the nostalgia of a classic track adds another level of excitement to the mix that's hard to match.”DJ Ultralight is a Los Angeles based music maker that has been entertaining crowds in Southern California for over a decade. He's been teamed up with Thump Records for multiple releases and has become an in-house DJ for projects, special events and more. Specializing in mixing classic jams and giving them an updated sound, DJ Ultralight can appeal to fans of the original song, as well as new audiences alike.A follow up to his latest single,“Cha Cha Slide”, the new track shows off the skills that have made DJ Ultralight a legend in LA.For more on DJ Ultralight, visit Thump Records:

