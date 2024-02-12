East Pershing Roundup Ends Abruptly

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BLM roundup in NV ends shy of target numbers under intense public scrutiny

- Laura Leigh, founder of Wild Horse EducationRENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The roundup operation of wild horses from the East Pershing Complex of Herd Management Areas (HMA) and Herd Areas (HA) unexpectedly ended on February 9, 2024. The largest operation set for fiscal year 2024, had been scheduled to run over two months, from December 28 to February 28. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and its gather contractor ended the operation before reaching their target goal of 2,875 wild horses. BLM's“Daily Gather Reports” specify 2,698 horses were gathered, while“Gather Daily Status Reports” denotes 2,692 horses; a six horse discrepancy. Discrepancies in record keeping on BLM reports is not uncommon. When the operation concluded BLM was either 177 or 183 horses shy of its goal based on BLM's reporting of numbers. 362 foals were captured. BLM reported 26 deaths.The operation was run out of BLM's Winnemucca District in Nevada. Although in a press release for the start of the wild horse gather the district said its staff and contractors would use the best available science and handling practices for wild horses in accordance with the Comprehensive Animal Welfare Policy (CAWP), our organization's observers documented frequent failures to follow the so-called“policy.” Horses were being chased by wranglers on horseback, often more than one, and roped. In one instance mare and a colt were chased and driven by the helicopter toward the makeshift corral or trap, but rather than being captured the pair ran through the funnel-shaped draped material or trap wings meant to guide horses toward the trap. Ignoring“policy” the pair were roped by multiple wranglers fatally injuring the colt. In another roping catastrophe a horse was hog-tied and improperly dragged on the ground by an ATV with a wrangler on top of the horse. Both incidents were aired by various media.BLM has failed to identify any data-based foaling season for herds in the complex and relies on anecdotal data for a tribal herd far to the north to claim a blanket "foaling season" of March through June for all herds in the West. Heavily-pregnant mares and foals should not be run due to extreme dangers to both; any veterinarian would tell you to restrict any activity beyond walking your domestic mare near foaling time. Helicopter-assisted gathers are disruptive to the entire wild horse herd. Foals and mares were chased and separated. A tiny foal was captured after being found alone alongside the road the morning after being run by the helicopter and hopefully reunited with mare and survived.According to BLM, all animals identified for removal will be transported to the Winnemucca Off-Range Corrals in Paradise Valley, Nevada, checked by a veterinarian and readied for its Adoption and Sale Program. BLM has been utilizing the Winnemucca facility that was built with taxpayer funds for over a year and has never allowed the public to visit to view any horses or the conditions. Our volunteer observer drove as far as possible down the road to the corrals until coming upon private property and no trespassing signs and could not see any horses. The area was full of standing water and slush.No wild horses will be released back to the Complex.During the East Pershing Complex roundup we documented inappropriate conduct including, but not limited to, the following:- Routine use of hotshot (electric prods) to speed loading.- Paddles turned around and horses hit and poked with the handle.- A lot of roping including a colt that broke his knee while being roped (after escaping with his mom).- A mare tied and dragged.- Trailers getting stuck and needing to be towed on roads that were poorly chosen.- Pregnant mares falling.- Newborn babies.While WHE battles it out in the courtroom to gain an actual enforceable welfare policy (Case 3:23-cv-00372-LRH-CLB), we ask that the public learn more and that they speak up."For decades we have listened to excuses as wild horses suffer avoidable injury and death," stated Laura Leigh, President of WHE. "We need an enforceable welfare policy, now."If you would like to learn more about how to help gain an enforceable welfare policy, Wild Horse Education has created a portal. Just click here to learn more .

