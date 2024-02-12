James River To Hold Its Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call On Thursday, February 29, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) will release fourth quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. It will also host an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 29, 2024 beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 1369790, or via the investor website at . A replay will also be available in the same location.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company's U.S. regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated“A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at .

CONTACT: For more information contact: Brett Shirreffs SVP, Finance, Investments and Investor Relations (919) 980-0524 ...