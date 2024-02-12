Cemtrex Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Brooklyn, NY, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, has reported its unaudited financial and operational results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023.



Key First Quarter FY 2024 and Subsequent Highlights



Revenue for Q1'24 increased 41% to $16.9 million, compared to revenue of $12.0 million for Q1'24.



Security segment revenues increased 31% to $9.2 million in Q1'24 on increased demand for Vicon's products and services.

Industrial Services segment revenues for Q1'24 increased by 55% to $7.7 million, on increased demand and additional revenue from Heisey Mechanical acquisition.

Operating loss for the first quarter improved to $0.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.0 million a year ago.

Vicon Industries subsidiary:



Received a $0.8 million second phase order from a current school district customer in New Jersey to develop its security technology system with new solutions, expanding on the customer's previous order.

Launched a new cloud security platform, called Anavio ( ), that integrates video, access, and intercom in one easy-to-use system, powered by AI and face-based authentication.

Advanced Industrial Services (“AIS”) subsidiary:

Received $3.8 million in new orders for two projects, including a $2.2 million order for a geothermal system update for a Northeastern School District, and a $1.6 million order for the fabrication of a key component for a motion control technologies company. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2023 was $4.0 million.

Management Commentary

Cemtrex Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented on the results:“The first quarter continued our momentum with ongoing growth in our Security and Industrial segments. Revenue in the quarter grew 41% to $16.9 million, driven by continued sales execution by Vicon, and strong demand for AIS products and services. Our Security segment revenues increased 31% to $9.2 million, and Industrial Services segment revenues increased by 55% to $7.7 million. For the first quarter, our gross margin held at 42%, supported by operational improvements. We continue to believe there is additional runway for gains in gross margin as we make further enhancements in our business. Operating loss for the first quarter improved to $0.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.0 million a year ago. During the quarter we took additional steps to reduce operating expenditures, with an approximately $1 million reduction in overhead in our Security segment that should start to be realized in fiscal second quarter.

“Turning to our Security segment, Vicon orders reflected its ability to capture repeat customers with a recent $0.8 million second phase order from a current school district customer in New Jersey to develop its security technology system with new solutions, expanding on the customer's previous order. Schools and universities are increasingly utilizing security platforms in their facilities to protect the safety of students and staff. Vicon's award-winning Roughneck cameras and Valerus video management software solutions are being chosen to meet the unique challenges in locations ranging from border protection, correction facilities and schools that require an advanced solution of technologies to monitor people and protected areas. To support this growth, Vicon launched a new cloud security platform, called Anavio, that integrates video, access, and intercom in one easy-to-use system, powered by AI and face-based authentication. This new cloud platform allows us to create more value in our business by evolving Vicon into a recurring revenue business model. With the launch of Anavio along with continued improvements to our core software platform Valerus, we expect to drive further growth and see additional opportunity to grow gross margin in 2024.

“Our Industrial services segment, AIS, continues to see strong growth, highlighted by our recent announcement of $3.8 million in new orders for two projects, including a $2.2 million order for a geothermal system update for a Northeastern School District, and a $1.6 million order for the fabrication of a key component for a motion control technologies company. With its expanded capabilities from the acquisition of Heisey Mechanical Ltd, AIS continues to build profitable revenue growth with additional wins in new government and industrial verticals in a variety of service industries and new geographies.

“Looking ahead, Vicon's next generation version of state-of-the-art surveillance cameras and VMS software, and evolution into a recurring revenue business model, will help drive additional market share gains. AIS is rapidly expanding into new markets and customer opportunities, supported by its acquisition. We also continue to explore additional acquisition opportunities that could drive further growth and expansion within our business segments. Taken together, we are driving growth, and combined with tight expense control, are committed to achieving positive operating income in fiscal year 2024 on a full year basis. We look forward to providing additional updates in the months to come as accelerate our efforts to build long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Govil.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022 was $16.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively, an increase of 41%. The Security segment revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2023, increased by 31% to $9.2 million. The Security segment increase was due to an increased demand for security technology products under the Vicon brand. The Industrial Services segment revenues for the quarter increased by 55% to $7.7 million, mainly due to increased demand for the segment's services as well as additional revenue due to the Heisey acquisition.

Gross Profit for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $7.1 million, or 42% of revenues, as compared to gross profit of $5.0 million, or 42% of revenues, for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Total operating expenses for three months ended December 31, 2023, were $7.8 million, compared to $7.0 million in the prior year's quarter.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.7 million as compared to an operating loss of $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The improvement was primarily due to an increase in gross profit for the period, due to growing revenues in both segments of our business.

Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $1.2 million, as compared to a net loss of $6.3 million in 2022, an improvement of $5.1 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $4.0 million at December 31, 2023, as compared to $6.3 million at September 30, 2023.

Inventories decreased to $7.9 million at December 31, 2023, from $8.7 million at December 31, 2022.

First Quarter FY 2024 Results Conference Call

Cemtrex Chief Executive Officer Saagar Govil and Chief Financial Officer Paul Wyckoff will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information: