New Online Store Provides Discounted Surplus PCP Cooling Hardware

Low-cost cooling hardware for Hot PCB Components is now available at qats/eSHOP

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is now making surplus hardware inventory available to order at discount prices at its online eSHOP.

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is now making surplus hardware inventory available to order at discount prices at its online eSHOP . These hardware parts include heat sinks, springs, dowel pins, rubber feet, springs, screws, PEMs, standoffs, and other parts commonly used for cooling hot components on PCBs.eSHOP surplus parts are available in hundreds to low thousands of pieces with no minimum order requirements. Parts ship on the same or next business day from the ATS facilities in Norwood, MA.The eSHOP store displays each surplus part, the amount of stock available, and its various specifications for matching it with an application need.When a part type and the required volume match an application need, a significant pricing discount can be achieved versus ordering from other sources.The eSHOP inventory of hardware for PCB component cooling is found on the 'How to Buy' menu on the ATS home page, Qats, and directly atFor more information about Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., visit , call (1) 781-769-2800 or email: ....# # #About Advanced Thermal SolutionsAdvanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products are designed to provide the market with enabling cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS' patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, air filtration, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the US, strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China. ATS' unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors. Customer support for ATS products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Learn more at / or email ....

