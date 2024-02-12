Naxum's Digital Evolution: Enhancing User Experience, Security, And Functionality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NaXum proudly presents a series of transformative updates across its platform.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NaXum proudly presents a series of transformative updates across its platform. Led by a team of dedicated engineers and designers, these enhancements span from the core of user interactions to the intricacies of administrative tools. Each update is a step forward in providing users with a seamless, secure, and enriched digital experience.Joe Biñas, a UX Designer, brought innovation to our Live Chat Portal and Webinar Chat Box by coding up a front-end redesign. This enhancement aims to provide a more engaging and user-friendly experience for participants during webinars.Abdulmutalib Amoka, a Mobile App Engineer, redefined our login experience by redesigning the login page. It included replacing the current Recaptcha with Invisible Recaptcha, ensuring language switching functionality, and replacing the Forgot Password and Forgot Username features for improved security and user convenience.Abdulmutalib also contributed to the administrative side by creating a new page for Custom Tools under /admin, enhancing the platform's flexibility and customization options.Kyle, another Mobile App Engineer, revamped the Unsubscribe Email Page, ensuring a smoother user experience. It included redesigning the Forgot Password page, improving language switching, email format validation, and API triggers, and enhancing the overall usability of these critical features.In the realm of e-commerce, Priom Bhowmik, a Core Tech Engineer, explored and configured the Square Up payment method for recurring payments in OpenCart. It allows for a seamless payment process for both one-time and recurring orders.UI Designers Christopher Java Jr., Arman Udarbe, and Segun Oloto worked collaboratively on updating mockups, site mapping, and functionality charts for the Admin Page, Links Page, and Contacts Page, respectively. These prototypes serve as comprehensive visual guides, ensuring that the design and functionality align seamlessly before the coding phase.NaXum remains steadfast in its mission to provide a cutting-edge platform. The strides taken in user experience, security, and functionality exemplify our dedication to offering the best in the realm of digital solutions. The journey continues, and we invite our users to explore and benefit from these enhancements, making NaXum a beacon of innovation in the digital landscape.

Freeman Kirby

NaXum Online Marketing Systems

+63 906 387 2479

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube