Men's Advance 2024 Speaker Lineup Focuses On Affirming Biblical Definitions Of Manhood

- Andrew WommackWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Men's Advance 2024, held on the campus of Charis Bible College, is centered on biblical manhood.Todd White, former atheist and the founder and president of Lifestyle Christianity has a powerful testimony of overcoming a 22-year battle with drug addiction. Pastor Jeremy Pearsons, the founder of Legacy Church in Green Mountain Falls, began his ministry as a traveling Bible teacher.Joining Todd White and Jeremy Pearsons in the speaker lineup is Andrew Wommack, founder of Charis Bible College and Andrew Wommack Ministries. They are joined by the workshop speaker and the college and ministry's CEO, Billy Epperhart. Amid shifting trends that blur the definitions of marriage, family, and masculinity, Men's Advance 2024 inspires and empowers men to live out their biblical worldview.The two-and-a-half-day conference is open to the public and will be held March 7–9 in The Auditorium on the campus of Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado. Conference attendees will experience workshops, insightful teachings, friendly competitions, and fun.This free event will be offered both in person and by live stream. A $56 meal ticket is available for purchase, including lunch and dinner on Friday, March 8. Charis Kitchen and Charis cafés will also be open with a variety of food and beverage options for every budget.To register, visit CharisMensAdvance or call 719-635-1111. This event is exclusively for men, and registration is encouraged. Registered attendees will receive a welcome bag with a complimentary gift (one per household, on-site only). Please note that there is no age restriction, but childcare will not be provided.Please direct press inquiries to ....About Charis Bible CollegeCharis Bible College was founded by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. Andrew's vision is to transform the body of Christ's perception of God by equipping and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, Charis Bible College has more than fifty campuses across the globe. Find Charis at CharisBibleCollege, on Facebook, or on Twitter.

