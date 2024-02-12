2U Reports Results For Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023

"I am proud to lead 2U through the next chapter of its journey," said Paul Lalljie, Chief Executive Officer of 2U. "We finished the year with strong performance, particularly in our executive education business, and a new organizational structure designed to enhance transparency and alignment across the company. We are resetting and enhancing our operations with renewed financial discipline. Looking ahead, we believe this renewed focus, along with our market-proven offerings, robust partner network, and scalable technology and services, will allow us to take advantage of increasing demand for high-quality online education and continue to deliver on our mission."

"Our immediate focus in 2024 is to strengthen the fundamentals of our business in order to extend our debt maturities and restore a healthy balance sheet," added Matthew Norden, Chief Financial Officer of 2U. "The measures we have already implemented are good first steps to enhancing our operational efficiency and improving our adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, but we are not done. We are undergoing a comprehensive review of our business to streamline and consolidate costs, implement rigorous criteria for new programs, and optimize staffing levels in key functional areas while maintaining the quality of our offerings to partners and students. We are approaching the future with new financial discipline, providing us with the foundation to actively manage our upcoming maturities and build a scalable business."

Result s for Fourth Quarter 2023 compared to Fourth Quarter 2022



Revenue increased 8% to $255.7 million

Degree Program Segment revenue increased 19% to $163.5 million

Alternative Credential Segment revenue decreased 7% to $92.2 million Net loss was $42.4 million, or $0.52 per share, and includes non-cash impairment charges of $62.8 million

Non-GAAP Results for Fourth Quarter 2023 compared to Fourth Quarter 2022



Adjusted EBITDA increased 54% to $90.2 million; a margin of 35% Adjusted net income was $49.5 million, or $0.48 per share

Results for Full-Year 2023 compared to Full-Year 2022



Revenue decreased 2% to $946.0 million

Degree Program Segment revenue decreased 2% to $561.0 million

Alternative Credential Segment revenue decreased 2% to $384.9 million Net loss was $317.6 million, or $3.93 per share, and includes non-cash impairment charges of $196.9 million

Non-GAAP Results for Full-Year 2023 compared to Full-Year 2022



Adjusted EBITDA increased 37% to $170.8 million; a margin of 18% Adjusted net income was $15.4 million, or $0.19 per share

Discussion of 2023 Results

Revenue for the quarter totaled $255.7 million, an 8% increase from $236.0 million in the fourth quarter of

2022. Revenue from the Degree Program Segment increased $26.4 million, or 19%, and included $54.6 million of revenue recognized from the mutually negotiated exit of certain degree programs, also referred to as portfolio management activities. Revenue from the Alternative Credential Segment decreased $6.7

million, or 7%, primarily due to lower enrollments in coding boot camp offerings, partially offset by 8% growth in FCE enrollments in executive education offerings.

Revenue

for the year totaled $946.0 million, a 2% decrease from $963.1 million in

2022. Revenue from the Degree Program Segment decreased $10.6 million, or 2%, and included $88.0 million of revenue recognized from portfolio management activities. Revenue from the Alternative Credential Segment decreased $6.6

million, or 2%, primarily due to

lower enrollments in coding boot camp offerings, partially offset by 8% growth in FCE enrollments in executive education offerings.

Costs and expenses for the quarter totaled $278.2 million, a 21% increase from $230.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter costs and expenses included $62.8 million of non-cash impairment charges to goodwill for which the company did not have a corresponding expense in the fourth quarter of 2022. The remaining change in costs and expenses, a decrease of $15.2 million, was primarily driven by a $27.2 million decrease in personnel and personnel-related expense and a $4.6 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense. These decreases were partially offset by a $9.6 million increase in restructuring charges, primarily driven by changes to the company's organizational structure, a $4.0 million increase in paid marketing costs, and a $3.1 million increase in transaction and integration expense.

Costs and expenses for the year totaled $1.17 billion, a 4% decrease from $1.22 billion in 2022. This $49.5 million decrease in costs and expenses includes a $58.6 million increase in non-cash impairment charges to goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets. The remaining change in costs and expenses, a decrease of $108.1

million, was primarily driven by a $66.6

million decrease in personnel and personnel-related expense, a $25.5

million decrease in paid marketing costs, a $12.8

million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense, and an $11.5

million decrease in lease and facility expense.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2023, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $73.4 million, a decrease of $109.2 million from $182.6 million as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, the company's total debt was $904.7

million, including borrowings of $40.0

million under the company's revolving credit facility.

In January 2024, the company entered into a receivables factoring transaction with Morgan Stanley Senior Funding ("Morgan Stanley") whereby Morgan Stanley has committed to purchase up to $86.2

million of receivables owing to the company related to portfolio management activities at a purchase rate of 88%.

The company expects that if it does not amend or refinance its term loan, or raise capital to reduce its debt in the short term, and in the event the obligations under its term loan accelerate or come due within twelve months from the date of its financial statement issuance in accordance with its current terms, there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. The company's financial statements will be included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



Business Highlights



Transitioned to a new organizational structure with an executive leading each of the company's business segments. Andrew Hermalyn has been appointed President of the Degree Program Segment, and Aaron McCullough has been appointed President of the Alternative Credential Segment.

Announced new offerings under our flexible degree partnership model:



The University of Birmingham - seven new online master's degrees across in-demand fields including data science, digital media, and marketing;

The University of Surrey - fifteen online master's degrees to be launched over three years, plus more than 15 professional certificate programs in the fields of technology, business, healthcare, communications technologies, and sustainability.

Added 98 new edX courses from 41 unique institutions. Added new edX members including the University of Birmingham, Howard University, and Avado.

Forward-Looking Guidance

As of February

12, 2024, the company is initiating its first quarter and full-year 2024 guidance as follows:

First quarter 2024



Revenue to range from $195 million to $198 million

Net loss to range from $60 million to $55 million Adjusted EBITDA to range from $10 million to $12 million

Full-year 2024



Revenue to range from $805 million to $815 million

Net loss to range from $90 million to $85 million Adjusted EBITDA to range from $120 million to $125 million

The company is undergoing a comprehensive performance improvement exercise, the potential results of which are not reflected in the guidance above. This effort aims to improve our profitability through cost control and contribution margin improvement across both segments, optimize our operating model, ensure staffing levels align with business priorities across functional areas, and deleverage our balance sheet. In addition, guidance assumes the following: (i) no new portfolio management activities in 2024 and (ii) revenue from 2023 portfolio management activities of $10

million in the first quarter of 2024 and $15

million in full-year 2024.

For full-year 2024, we anticipate approximately $45

million in capital expenditures and weighted average shares outstanding of 85

million.

Non-GAAP Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding 2U's results, the company has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA (loss), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share. The company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The company defines adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before net interest income (expense), other income (expense), net, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. The company defines adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures, payments to university clients, and certain non-ordinary cash payments. The company defines adjusted unlevered free cash flow as adjusted free cash flow less cash interest payments on debt. The company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before other income (expense), net, acquisition-related gains or losses, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for periods that result in adjusted net income, and basic weighted-average shares outstanding for periods that result in an adjusted net loss. Some of the adjustments described above may not be applicable in any given reporting period and may vary from period to period.

The company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, to understand cash that is generated by or available for operational expenses and investment in the business after capital expenditures, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business as they exclude expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the company's operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

The use of adjusted EBITDA (loss), adjusted free cash flow, adjusted unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share measures has certain limitations, as they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company's operations. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

