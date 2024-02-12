CNEY Will Host A Conference Call On February 16, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LISHUI, China, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CN Energy Group. Inc.

(NASDAQ: CNEY ) (the "Company" or "CNEY") today announced the Company will host a conference call to discuss the second half-year and full-year 2023 financial results on February 16, 2024, at 5:30 PM ET. The Company's second half-year and full-year 2023 financial results are expected to be announced on February 15, 2024.

About CN Energy Group. Inc.

CN Energy Group. Inc. is currently listed on NASDAQ under the symbol of CNEY. With patented proprietary bioengineering and physiochemical technologies, CNEY has pioneered and specialized in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon and renewable energy from abandoned forest and agricultural residues, converting harmful wastes into invaluable wealth and delivering significant financial, economic, environmental, and ecologic benefits. CENY's products and services have been widely used by food and beverage producers, industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as environmental protection enterprises. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, other than statements of historical facts, made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial conditions, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to refer to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Company's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that set forth certain risks and uncertainties that may have an impact on future results and directions of the Company.

