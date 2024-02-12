RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES FURTHER EXPANSION OF ITS SERVICE BY AIR NETWORK WITH NEW OPERATIONS IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RENTON, Wash., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today announced the continued expansion of its Service By Air ("SBA") network with a new location in San Antonio, Texas.

The San Antonio operation will leverage Radiant's robust technology platform, purchasing power and global network to provide a comprehensive level of domestic, international and U.S.-Mexico cross-border freight forwarding and logistics services.

Mark and Rebecca Sweat will lead SBA-San Antonio and leverage their over 40 years of combined experience in servicing a diversified base of domestic and international customers with a focus on U.S.-Mexico trade lanes. "We are very excited to be joining Radiant and the SBA network," said Mr. Sweat. "We were looking for a strategic partner with the vision and resources to help us meet our own goals for growth. With Radiant, we believe we have found a unique opportunity to leverage our own strengths along with the capabilities of the Radiant network to bring additional value to our customers and we are delighted to be flying the Radiant/Service By Air flag here in South Texas."

"We are very proud to have Mark, Rebecca and their entire team join the Radiant/Service By Air network," remarked Radiant's Founder and CEO, Bohn Crain.

"We remain committed to supporting logistics entrepreneurs like Mark and Rebecca, who help create the ultimate value that we bring to customers across the globe. Our strength, stability and resources provide our strategic partners the ideal platform to protect and grow their business. We have recently completed a significant upgrade to our SAP TM platform and continue to add new features to our proprietary customer portal. We are excited to be able to support them through this best-in-class technology to help them protect and grow their business through such a robust solution set. We welcome them and look forward to celebrating their continued success for years to come."

About Service By Air

Service By Air ( ), founded in 1976, is a member of the Radiant family of companies and provides worldwide transportation and logistics services through a network of 100+ company-owned and exclusive agent offices across North America.

The company services a diversified account base that includes manufacturers,

distributors and government agencies, using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

To learn more about how to join the Service By Air network please contact Tim O'Brien, SVP and General Manager at (305) 495-8669.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. ( ) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.