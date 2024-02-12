Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Size Is Surpassing USD 41.3 Billion By 2033, Growing At Projected 21.7% CAGR

Newark, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5.8 billion invisible orthodontics market will reach USD 41.3 billion by 2033. Invisible orthodontics uses a transparent dental appliance called the invisible orthodontics to straighten mismatched teeth and correct overbite. Adults and adolescents prefer to close the spaces between their teeth and straighten them. Global demand for orthodontic treatment has increased due to people's growing desire for aesthetic appearance. Thus, the market for invisible orthodontics is developing due to the increasing occurrence of malocclusion. The invisible orthodontics market offers goods and services like ceramic braces, lingual braces, transparent retainers, and clear aligners to treat minor dental issues such as crowded teeth, excessive spacing, and malocclusion. Due to the intended outcome and aesthetic appeal of these treatment options and the growing awareness of cosmetic dentistry, the demand for invisible orthodontics has increased significantly.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The North American market for invisible orthodontics is expanding owing to the growing use of 3D printing technology and cosmetic dentistry operations. The global need for orthodontics is expanding due to the increased prevalence of oral disorders. In June 2021, 85% of Americans expressed extreme anxiety about their dental health, according to the American Dental Association.



The clear aligners segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.55 billion. The increasing prevalence of dental misalignment conditions and the growing desire to look good with secure orthodontic appliances are the causes of the issues.



The teens segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.30 billion. Because ceramic, lingual, and transparent aligners are invisible, comfortable, and give patients control, teens who are more self-conscious about their appearance and avoid more traditional treatments, like metal braces, have grown to love them.



The stand-alone practices segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.97 billion. Regarding treatment planning, training, and experience, orthodontists are more suited for invisible orthodontic therapy because they can draw from their clinical training, professional judgment, and the limited body of published evidence-based research. Many orthodontists recommend invisible orthodontics because, unlike metal brackets, they provide healthy periodontal tissue and reduce the risk of enamel decalcification. Most orthodontists in private practice only maintain one office. These components are predicted to enhance guidelines for stand-alone practice of invisible orthodontics. The market is benefiting from these factors.



The orthodontists segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.07 billion. According to the Dillehay orthodontics article, the market for orthodontic treatment is driven by new and better technologies that make orthodontic treatment more precise, comfortable, and effective than ever before. These technologies include digital scanning, self-ligating bracket systems, 3D printing, and clear aligner therapy.



Report Scope and Segmentation -

