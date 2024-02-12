Cara Therapeutics To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results On March 4, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA) today announced the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. EST to report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.



To participate in the conference call, please register here . Registrants will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN.

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the call will be available under“Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company's website at .

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company's KORSUVA® (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin, with an ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical program for patients with notalgia paresthetica, a neuropathic disorder characterized by chronic pruritus of the upper back for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. For more information, visit and follow the company on X (Twitter) , LinkedIn and Instagram .

