Avis Budget Group Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

We ended 2023 with fourth quarter revenues of $2.8 billion, driven by strong demand. Net income was $260 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 was $311 million.

Full year revenues of $12.0 billion was a new record for the Company. Net income was $1.6 billion and Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 billion, both second highest full year records for the Company.

Our liquidity position at the end of the quarter was over $800 million with approximately an additional $900 million of fleet funding capacity. We have well-laddered corporate debt and no meaningful maturities until 2026.

"We concluded the year with record revenue and the second-best Adjusted EBITDA in our Company's history. We achieved this through continued demand improvement, seasonally adjusted price well above historical levels, and reducing the costs in our control,” said Joe Ferraro, Avis Budget Group Chief Executive Officer.“We finished the year with the highest volume of rentals in our fourth quarter history, and our employees seamlessly provided exceptional service. I want to thank them for their efforts, and we look forward to another successful year in 2024.”

Q4 and Full Year Highlights



Total Company revenues were $2.8 billion for the fourth quarter and $12.0 billion for the year ended 2023, driven by strong demand. It is the best full year revenue in the Company's history.

Adjusted EBITDA in the Americas was $309 million for the fourth quarter and $2.2 billion for the year ended 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA in International was $28 million for the fourth quarter and $400 million for the year ended 2023.

We paid a one-time special cash dividend of $10 per share to our shareholders in the fourth quarter; the first time in our Company's history.

We repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of common stock in the fourth quarter and 4.3 million shares of common stock for the year ended 2023 for a total of $257 million and $889 million, under the share repurchase program, respectively. In November, we issued $500 million Senior Notes due February 2031 and used the proceeds to redeem all of our outstanding €250 million Senior Notes due May 2025 and repay $200 million of our Term Loan C due March 2029.

