Healthscripttm Launches Obesity Patient Care With Prominent National Metabolic/Bariatric Surgical Leaders

- Vern Vincent, Director of HealthScript BariatricWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- – HealthScriptTM a telehealth company focused on improving patient outcomes through care plan adherence and medication compliance, announced today the launch of its bariatrics division, led by four distinguished obesity surgical practice leaders who are treating patients from coast-to-coast.“This collaboration between HealthScript and these leading bariatric surgeons reflects a continued commitment to best practices and healthcare innovation,” said Vern Vincent, Director of HealthScript Bariatrics.“These surgeons have always embraced building upon and expanding the real world meaning of a 'center of excellence.' I am thrilled for their practices and their patients' who can anticipate better outcomes.”The HealthScript collaboration with bariatric surgeons is designed to provide innovative and enhanced treatment for patients suffering from morbid obesity. By integrating HealthScript's care plan adherence and medication compliance platform into practice protocols, bariatric surgeons will be able to facilitate proactive treatment interventions and optimize patient care plans, with of goal of providing earlier treatment interventions and improved patient outcomes."My ability to monitor my patients has been significantly augmented with the HealthScript Platform. Improved monitoring and follow-up are essential in achieving better results and sustained weight loss.” said Dr. Helmuth Billy, Medical Director Bariatric Surgery, Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California. "I am looking forward to using this resource to help with my patient follow ups and ongoing care,” added Dr. Marina Kurian, Director of New York Minimally Invasive Surgery.“I am excited to partner with HealthScript., added Dr. Emma Patterson, President of Oregon Weight Loss Surgery.“This new platform will enhance patient compliance overall, with an important focus on daily vitamins, critical for avoidance of deficiencies.” Further, Dr. Vafa Shayani, Director of the Bariatric Institute of Greater Chicago concluded,“For my brand-new patients and patients who are more than ten years out from their procedures, the daily communications they will receive, and their ability to communicate important issues with me and my staff is invaluable.""We are thrilled that we are able to launch our partnership with four nationally recognized and highly respected bariatric surgeons," said Dan Cohen, CEO at HealthScriptTM. "Already a proven technology for pain management and substance-use-disorders, this“coast-to-coast” obesity treatment partnership with Drs. Billy, Shayani, Kurian and Patterson will help provide additional evidence on how telehealth can positively shape outcomes, reduce relapse rates, and lead patients to a healthier lifestyle."About HealthScriptTMHealthScriptTM ( ) is a medical treatment compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from obesity and other related disorders. The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via 10 published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. HealthScript's approach is very accessible and user-friendly via a digital platform to provide the physician and patients daily, evidence-based telehealth monitoring interventions designed to effectively improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes and a reduction in related healthcare costs.Dr. Billy, Ventura Advanced Surgical AssociatesDr. Billy is the leading Lap-Band and laparoscopic gastric bypass surgeon in Ventura and Santa Barbara County. Dr. Billy relocated his practice to Ventura in July of 2002. Prior to that he had established himself as one of the premier laparoscopic surgeons in the Sacramento and Sierra Nevada region of Northern California. Dr. Billy was instrumental in developing the bariatric surgery centers at Sutter General Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Centers. He is currently director of Bariatric Surgery at St. John's Regional Medical Center, a recognized bariatric Center of Excellence by the Surgery Review Committee, Medicare, Blue Cross, Blue Shield and Health Net. St. Johns Regional Medical Center is located in Oxnard California. Dr. Billy also serves as the Medical Director of the Community Memorial Hospital, a Surgical Review Corporation accredited Bariatric Center of Excellence, located in Ventura, California.Dr. Vafa Shayani, Bariatric Institute Greater ChicagoDr. Vafa Shayani, the Bariatric Medical Director at a very busy bariatric program in the suburbs of Chicago. Dr. Shayani performs both surgical procedures (sleeve gastrectomy and adjustable gastric banding) and endoscopic procedures (implantation of gastric balloons) at Advent Health Bolingbrook Hospital which has been recognized as a Bariatric Center of Excellence for many years. He ultimately attained the rank of Associate Professor of Surgery and the Director of Minimally Invasive Surgery Program at Loyola University before his departure in 2007. Since then, he has been practicing as a General and Bariatric Surgeon in the Chicago metropolitan area. Dr. Shayani is proud to be listed, most recently, in Castle Connolly's 2022 Top Doctors, as featured in Chicago Magazine.Dr. Marina Kurian, New York Minimally Invasive SurgeryMarina Kurian, MD has dedicated a significant part of her professional life to the treatment of obesity and making surgery less painful with minimally invasive techniques. In addition to treating patients, Dr. Kurian has educated other surgeons in New York City and throughout the country and has published numerous articles on minimally invasive surgery. In her practice, she offers numerous alternatives for morbidly obese individuals. These include minimally invasive gastric bypass, gastric sleeve, LAP-BAND® Adjustable Gastric Band, biliopancreatic diversion and revisional procedures. All with an emphasis on lowering post operative discomfort and accelerating recovery.Dr. Emma Patterson, Oregon Weight Loss SurgeryEmma Patterson developed a passion for bariatric surgery during her fellowship in advanced laparoscopic surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. She has 19 years of experience and has performed over 4,000 laparoscopic bariatric surgeries. Dr. Patterson was the first surgeon in the Northwest to specialize in laparoscopic bariatric surgery. She was also the first to perform a laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding with the Lap-Band in the Northwest. In 2000, Dr. Patterson established herself in private practice in Portland, Oregon, and was the first Medical Director of the bariatric program at Legacy Good Samaritan. 