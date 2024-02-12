'Bob Marley: One Love' Biopic Premieres In Brooklyn, A Heartfelt Celebration Of Caribbean Unity And Heritage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a stirring display of passion and solidarity, Caribbean entities will unite to illuminate Brooklyn's cultural landscape with the premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love.' This momentous event symbolizes more than just a film screening; it's a poignant convergence of souls united in reverence for Bob Marley's profound legacy. The special screening is set to take place at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Brooklyn, NY, on Wednesday, February 14th, at 8 pm.Organized by Caribbean Music Awards, Best Dressed Plate, and supported by Golden Krust, Irie Jam/Carib Star, Councilwoman Rita Joseph, and other esteemed entities, this collaborative effort transcends mere support for a film; it embodies a shared journey of love, resilience, and cultural preservation. "We are honored to be part of this extraordinary initiative to celebrate Bob Marley's legacy. By supporting 'Bob Marley: One Love,' we aim to amplify the universal message of unity and resilience that Bob Marley embodied," said Nneka Nurse of Best Dressed Plate."Bob Marley's legendary music has served as a powerful ambassador for Brand Jamaica, amplifying our cultural influence across the globe. As we celebrate his iconic legacy, we're reminded of the potential for our rich cuisine to similarly captivate and resonate on a global scale, forging new pathways for Jamaican culture to thrive worldwide," remarked Steven Clarke, Vice President of Marketing at Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurants.Directed by the Academy Award-nominated Reinaldo Green and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch, 'Bob Marley: One Love' promises to be a cinematic tribute like no other. The film chronicles Bob Marley's inspirational journey through immersive storytelling and captivating performances, highlighting his unwavering message of love, unity, and empowerment. Bob Marley's music and message transcend time and place. His call for love, unity and justice still rings true today, reminding us of our shared humanity. "This premiere is an opportunity for Brooklyn to honor one of our greatest cultural icons while coming together as a community. Marley's legacy will continue to inspire generations to build a better world," expressed Councilwoman Rita Joseph."For me, to see a movie about Bob Marley in my lifetime is a very emotional moment. He affected the lives of all Jamaican and Caribbean nationals positively. His music and all he represents has the power to uplift every human being on earth. I could not be more proud to share a country of birth with Robert Nesta Marley... long live the Gong," said Bobby Clarke, CEO and President of IrieJam/Carib Star Radio.Music stars Kranium, Ricky Blaze, and Serani, as well as businessman Steven Clarke, Vice President of Marketing for Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurants, and Councilwoman Rita Joseph, have been invited as special guests. Prince Forde of Caribbean Music Awards emphasized, "By coming together to support 'One Love: The Bob Marley Biography,' we reaffirm our commitment to preserving and promoting Caribbean heritage. Through film, music, and art, we celebrate our shared identity and the timeless message of One Love."Tickets for the premiere are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Join us as we pay tribute to the enduring legacy of Bob Marley and unite in the spirit of One Love. #OneLoveTheBrooklynWay #LiveTheLifeYouLoveAbout Golden Krust: Golden Krust is a leading Caribbean bakery and restaurant chain dedicated to promoting Caribbean flavors and culture worldwide.About Irie Jam/Carib Star: Irie Jam/Carib Star is a renowned Caribbean media and entertainment company committed to showcasing Caribbean talent and culture on a global platform.About Caribbean Music Awards: The Caribbean Music Awards celebrates excellence in Caribbean music, honoring artists who have made significant contributions to the industry.About Best Dressed Plate: Best Dressed Plate celebrates the culinary excellence of the Caribbean, bringing together chefs and food enthusiasts to savor the rich flavors of the region.About Councilwoman Rita Joseph: Councilwoman Rita Joseph is a respected leader and advocate for Caribbean communities. She is dedicated to promoting cultural awareness and empowerment.###

