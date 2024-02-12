HIP Video Promo Presents: NYA Premieres Epic New Music Video Selfish Reason On EARMILK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NYA is star on the rise and her new single "Selfish Reason" is sure to be another big hit.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Indie-pop singer-songwriter NYA is continuing to make significant waves within the music industry, all while leaning on her talents, tenacity and charm to lead the way. She's worked alongside some greats including some high profile, Grammy-winning luminaries. NYA'S unique journey as a formidable woman in music captures the attention of enthusiasts worldwide. Over the years she has reached a star-level status on TV, Radio and Online, only seven years in her creative pursuits.

NYA is a musical genius who continues to evolve far beyond her musical accolades. She is proud to celebrate her Puerto Rican heritage with pride and her home in Uruguay. NYA'S work is relatable to audiences of all ages as she dives into universal struggles. Some of her main themes go deep into the heart by addressing struggles, identity, and personal triumphs, offering listeners an authentic and heartfelt experience through her captivating voice.

Anticipate new music and full-length albums from NYA, with multiple projects that can be seen all over her exploding social media pages. Discover what's interesting about NYA before the world catches on to her unparalleled talent.

NYA'S unparalleled artistry through the“Selfish Reason” music video is a masterful showcase of her prolific talents. This top-notch performance highlights her exceptional vocal range and the mesmerizing synergy of her musical ensemble. Though elegantly simple, the video features NYA with a microphone against the backdrop of acoustic piano sounds. As the performance unfolds, the seamless integration of soothing violin, cello, and soft drums creates a captivating spotlight, allowing NYA to demonstrate why she has become a rising star. Despite its simplicity, the video maintains viewer engagement, offering an intimate and compelling glimpse into the artist's extraordinary journey.

More NYA on HIP Video Promo

More NYA on EARMILK

More NYA on her website

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

...