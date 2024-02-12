Stock News Bite For Bitcoin Stock Integrated Ventures: Company Reports Increased Revenue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Integrated Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: INTV) is pleased to confirm filing of Q2/2024 Report, scheduled to be filed after market close, on 02/09/2024

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTC:INTV)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bitcoin Stock News Bites from Investorideas ( ): Integrated Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: INTV), ("Company") is pleased to confirm filing of Q2/2024 Report, scheduled to be filed after market close, on 02/09/2024, for financial period, ending on December 31, 2023.Read this news bite, featuring INTV in full atFinancial Highlights (*) are as follow:Total Revenues: For the Q2/2024, the Company had generated the revenues of $1,728,108.00 vs $1,059,064.00 for Q1/2024.Gross Loss/Profit: Excluding Equipment Depreciation Expense, the Company's mining operations produced gross profit of $556,358.00 vs accounting based loss of $189,362.00.Net Income Loss/Profit: Excluding Equipment Depreciation Expense, the Company's mining operations produced net income profit of $391,381.00 vs accounting based loss of $354,340.00.Total Assets: As of December 31, 2023, the Company reported the total assets, in the amount of $5,445,348.00.Total Current Liabilities: As of December 31, 2023, the Company reported the total liabilities (non-cash), in the amount of $3,026,042.00 (Q2/2024) vs $2,975,452.00 (Q1/2024).Total Liquid Assets (Cash+ Digital Securities): The ending balance was $816,316.00 (Q2/2024) vs 705,423.00 (Q1/2024).Net Loss Per Share: the Company's net loss per common share reported was (0.00) cents (Q2/2024) vs (0.01) (Q1/2024).* Operational Highlights:# of miners online: 2,500+Mining gross margins: 35-40%,Network difficulty: 75+BTC pricing: $44,000.00+ (as of 02/07/2024).Annual mining revenues are projected to be in $7.5-8 million range.Integrated Ventures,Inc is diversified holdings company that develops, acquires, operates and invests in businesses, focused on ai/information technology, data center design and cryptocurrency mining. Company's current, revenue generating operations consist of digital currency mining and hosting.

