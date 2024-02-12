The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Douglas William Trantow As A Pinnacle Life Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Douglas William Trantow is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the fields of Music Production and Wine Retail.

Douglas William Trantow

Mr. Trantow attended California State University, Dominguez Hills where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Music Production in 1991. He has experienced an extraordinary career in both the music industry and his most recent project in the wine industry. In the Music Business Doug worked on a variety of projects as a mixer, engineer, and producer. He was the recording engineer for Joe Cocker on the '2010 album Hard Knocks, Matchbox20's '2012 album North, Nine Inch Nails' '2007 album Year Zero; Santanas' 2010 collection entitled Guitar Heaven, and Hanson's '2000 album This Time Around. Doug engineered and mixed the '1998 Hootie & the Blowfish album Musical Chairs, produced and engineered Linkin Park's '2002 remix album Reanimation, and Widespread Panic's '2001 album Don't Tell the Band. He has also mixed and produced a number of movie and television scores, including 82 episodes of CSI Miami from '2005-2008; the '2003 film Intermission, the '2005 film The Book of Eli; the '2017 films The House; The Pirates of Somalia; and the '2019 film Drunk Parents.

Expanding his business acumen, Mr. Trantow recently opened his own company, The Good Land Wine Shop & Bar in 2022. He notes that it is well-regarded in the community and offers a unique selection of locally sourced and produced wines from the central coast of California. He explained that the shop hosts winemaker events every week where customers can meet the makers of the wine sold by his company.

A Grammy and Juno-nominated music professional, Mr. Trantow continues to maintain his affiliation with several music industry-related organizations, including the Audio Engineering Society Inc. and the Recording Academy (formally known as the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences). Along the way Mr. Trantow has earned his sommelier accreditation from The Court of Master Sommeliers to be able to provide the highest quality experience for his clients.

When considering his illustrious career, Doug largely attributes his success to his determination. He decided to pursue selling wine when he realized that in his 30 years of experience in the music industry, it was rapidly changing, and he was compelled to seek a new trade. Crediting his experience working in the restaurant industry as a waiter, manager, and wine buyer in his early years as the catalyst for his move to owning a wine shop, Mr. Trantow has established an exclusive market with his shop that only specializes in locally made wine.



Looking to the future, Mr. Trantow plans to continue his work with local wines. He would like to dedicate this honor with special thanks to Brian Babcock.

