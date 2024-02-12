               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report January 2024


2/12/2024 4:00:43 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
January YTD - January Beginning
Inventory
2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg Jan 2024
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 5,941 8,014 -25.9 5,941 8,014 -25.9 90,475
40 < 100 HP 3,222 3,769 -14.5 3,222 3,769 -14.5 38,351
100+ HP 1,515 1,833 -17.3 1,515 1,833 -17.3 10,323
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 10,678 13,616 -21.6 10,678 13,616 -21.6 139,149
4WD Farm Tractors 221 218 1.4 221 218 1.4 589
Total Farm Tractors 10,899 13,834 -21.2 10,899 13,834 -21.2 139,738
Self-Prop Combines 451 474 -4.9 451 474 -4.9 1,303

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: . Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ... .

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

CONTACT: Association of Equipment Manufacturers 414.272.0943 ...

MENAFN12022024004107003653ID1107843253

