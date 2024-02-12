Tech Exec Solves Apple Vision Pro Battery Problem And Transforms It Into Batman's Gadget At Secretidentity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Batman wearing the BatVision Pro Powered by Secretidentity

Kaʻo Carlos wearing the BatVision Pro Utility Wrap that hides the Apple Vision Pro battery and wire.

Join the live stream of the BatVision Pro - benefitting KeepCalm - from Friday, Feb. 9th - Monday, Feb 12th at Secretidentity.

Kaʻo Carlos designed the BatVision Pro and the BatVision Pro Utility Wrap: The Ultimate Fix for Apple Vision Pro's Design Hurdles - Inspired by Batman.

- Kaʻo CarlosLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tech industry leader, Kaʻo Carlos, introduces the BatVision Pro at Secretidentity, transforming the Apple Vision Pro into a gadget worthy of Batman himself. Alongside, he's designed The BatVision Pro Utility Wrap that cleverly conceals the battery and tucks away the wire for unburdened functionality (see the wrap rap and a side-by-side comparison ). Individuals who donate to KeepCalm will gain exclusive early access to a crowdfunding campaign aimed at bringing this sleek accessory to the wider public."As a UX professional, I am constantly focused on creating a hassle free experience." expressed Carlos. "The battery and wire were constantly getting in the way and now they are hidden while serving as a counterweight to the headset for greater comfort."These initiatives marry Carlos' deep roots in technology with a profound commitment to mental health advocacy, a cause close to his heart due to his own experiences with depression. 100% of the revenue generated at Secretidentity is donated to KeepCalm to help people in underserved communities gain access to mental health services.Carlos named his 3 children, Leialoha Batgirl Carlos, Kara Zor-El Carlos, and Kal-El Carlos, after superheroes to inspire them to do good in the world. "As Hawaiians, it is important that we build a strong community and support those in need." shared Carlos. "Together with our friend Hawa, we started KeepCalm to help underserved communities gain access to mental health services. We are starting with Hawaiian and Black communities – then expanding from there."In a bold move that's sure to void the warranty, Carlos is set to live stream the transformation of the Apple Vision Pro at 4pm PT on Feb. 8th, painting it black and affixing a Batman cowl. This endeavor reimagines the Apple Vision Pro with a distinct homage to the Dark Knight.Carlos is gearing up for an epic live stream marathon from Friday, February 9th - Monday, February 12th, showcasing the BatVision Pro in action. On Friday and Monday, tune in to see him navigating his workday with the BatVision Pro, offering a unique glimpse into its functionality in a professional setting. The adventure continues on Saturday with a thrilling day at Six Flags Magic Mountain, where the BatVision Pro will be put to the test amidst the excitement of roller coasters and attractions. The grand finale on Sunday will feature Carlos hosting a Super Bowl party, providing an entertaining and immersive BatVision Pro experience for both sports and tech enthusiasts alike. Join the marathon and be part of this extraordinary journey with the BatVision Pro.The full live stream schedule can be seen on Secretidentity (direct link: BatVisionPro).###About Kaʻo Carlos and SECRET IDENTITYWith a career that includes pivotal roles at Amazon, ID, CBS/Paramount, and Fandango/Comcast, Kaʻo Carlos (LinkedIn: ) has been at the forefront of tech innovation. This includes the creation of the Paramount Plus streaming service from the ground up and driving adoption to generate $1 Billion in annual revenue in addition to a bit where Steve Jobs purchased tickets on the Fandango experience Carlos created on the world stage for the announcement of the iPhone 1.Carlos is also an AI enthusiast and used ChatGPT, Claude, MidJourney, RunwayML, Eleven Labs, and Firefly-powered generative AI in Photoshop to create all of the promotional videos, websites and even this press release. AI powers Secretidentity, where each current news article has a hidden multiverse link that reimagines that story in a world where superheroes and villains exist (complete with auto-generated/posted social media videos on the subject using HeyGen). 100% of the revenue generated by SECRET IDENTITY News is also donated to KeepCalm.His personal journey through mental health challenges has inspired Carlos to use his platform for advocacy, leading to the creation of the BatVision Pro, the BatVision Pro Utility Wrap, SECRET IDENTITY News, the Community Batmobiles project, the upcoming SECRET IDENTITY Fitness apps, the SECRET IDENTITY Supplements Shop, and the founding of KeepCalm.Carlos' work as the VP of Design and Research at ID, which includes a focus on equity and accessibility, exemplifies the power of technology to make a meaningful impact on society.For assets including photos, videos and gifs:For more information:Kaʻo CarlosText: 310.940.7676Email: ...

