Michael Moon Rejoins As Director To Spearhead Product Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Welcome to the Team, Michael!

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join Apartment SEO in welcoming Michael Moon, the newest addition to the team as the Director of Product Development. Hailing from sunny Southern California, Michael now calls Seattle home, alongside his partner and the fabulous feline, Meatball. With over 15 years of expertise in property management and 11 years in tech, Michael's journey includes notable roles at The Irvine Company, Moved, Knock CRM, and the establishment of Moon Consulting LLC.But Michael is more than just a tech guru. Before his tech ventures, he graced the stage as a professional theater actor, portraying unforgettable roles in Spelling Bee and Beauty and the Beast. Today, he rocks the Seattle karaoke scene, earning international recognition with a top 20 spot on the karaoke world stage. Beyond the professional and artistic, Michael is a fitness fanatic, a foodie, and a live music and stand-up comedy connoisseur. His passion for personal growth shines through, not only in his career but in his commitment to self-improvement, living, and sharing his learnings with others.As Director of Product Development, Michael will be dedicated to supercharging ASEO 's client onboarding journey, validating innovation through BI from both the industry and client needs, and driving the analysis and advancement of people, processes, and product offerings.When asked about his excitement for welcoming Michael, Ronn Ruiz, CEO, shared“There is so much in the works for product enhancements, development, and new tech that it only made sense to bring Michael in, to quarterback, design & deploy the next generation of solutions. He brings strong operational excellence and efficiency and is a key player who will be instrumental in Apartment SEO's evolution”.Get ready for a new era of innovation and creativity with Michael at the helm of our product development.

Martin Canchola

ApartmentSEO

+1 951-473-6577

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok