K'taka BJP To Rake Up Commission Culture, Women's Security Issues In Budget Session

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has decided to corner the Congress government during the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly on issues such as 'commission for public works', women's security and law and order.

Speaking to the media after the BJP legislature party meeting on late Monday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said, "We have held a meeting of BJP legislators of both the Houses of the Karnataka Assembly and took a decision to face the Congress government unitedly and expose it before the people."

"The law and order in the state has gone for a toss. Terrorist activities have surfaced in the state. Incidents of rape are reported every day in the media... More importantly, no funds have been released in the last eight months. The allocations made during the tenure of the BJP government are being taken back. The tendered works and those works which were started are also stopped. The issues were discussed in detail and it has been decided to unitedly raise the voice in this regard," he said.

Ashoka also said that the Congress government has "not kept" the word it had given to the people. "A senior Congress leader from Hassan has charged the government of looting 50 per cent commission... The government is trying to escape the matter of drought by pointing fingers at the Central government."

The LoP further said that he would speak to State Contractors' Association President D. Kempanna and discuss the matter of his allegation against the Congress government of taking 40 per cent commissions. "Congress leader Gandasi Shivaram has made 50 per cent commission allegations (against the government). We will take up the issue in the Assembly and launch a strong agitation," he said.

"I appeal to Kempanna to provide documents. The Congress party had used him earlier. I have already urged for the CBI inquiry. We will pursue this issue in the Assembly session," he said.

The LoP also held the Congress government directly responsible for the water crisis in the state. "To impress its INDIA bloc partner in Tamil Nadu, the Congress government released all the water to Tamil Nadu," he said.

The budget session of the State legislature commenced on Monday with the address by the Governor.

