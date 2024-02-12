MPP Welcomes Jon Jensen As New CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Noblesville, IN (February 12, 2024) – Metal Powder Products LLC (“MPP”), a Mill Point Capital portfolio company and leading manufacturer of custom-engineered powdered metal and metal injection molding (“MIM”) technologies, proudly announces the appointment of Jon Jensen as Chief Executive Officer.Jon brings more than 30 years of global manufacturing experience to MPP. Prior to joining MPP, he served as President and CEO of NAI, leading the business through its operational and financial transformation. His extensive background includes several key executive roles at L-com Global Connectivity, Group Dekko, Alcoa, ITT, and Eaton, where he had a strong track record of mobilizing and collaborating with his teams to achieve key objectives rapidly.Jon's appointment as CEO is a testament to MPP's commitment to driving growth and excellence.“We are excited to welcome Jon to the MPP team as we navigate the next chapter of our growth journey. He is an accomplished CEO with a proven track record of driving strong financial results, instilling financial and operational discipline, and demonstrating inspirational leadership,” said Antony Besso, Executive Chairman.Jon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Lake Superior State University. His educational background, leadership experience, and deep understanding of diverse industrial sectors make him ideally suited to lead MPP.

