Mozambique’S Gas Reserves To Generate $100 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Deloitte forecasts Mozambique's natural gas reserves could yield $100 billion, signaling the nation's key role in the energy shift.



Set to be among the world's top ten producers, contributing 20% of Africa's production by 2040, Mozambique is on track to meet global energy demands.



With renewable resources like Cahora Bassa, potential Mphanda Nkuwa dams, and solar capabilities, Mozambique emerges as a regional energy hub.



Government electrification efforts and biofue mandates further this potential.



Strategic planning for each energy type and enhancing local renewable energy chains are vital.







Mozambique's decarbonization strategy could capitalize on its energy sector to offer value-added products beyond just raw materials like gas.



Mozambique hosts three key Rovuma Basin gas projects. These include ventures by TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Eni, and a floating LNG platform.









These initiatives offer significant economic benefits, highlighting Mozambique's global energy market position. Strategic foresight is crucial for clean energy potential.









