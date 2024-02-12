(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recent words from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO), have stirred worries worldwide about the agency's pandemic treaty efforts.



Doubts are growing as people question WHO's real goals.



Tedros aimed to calm fears, saying the treaty would boost global health and fairness, not just empower WHO.



Yet Dr. Peter McCullough, a top expert, warned it might lead to undue global control, veiled as beneficial intentions.



He stressed that the treaty could erode national control and lacked openness.



The treaty, under review by WHO 's 194 countries, seeks to better handle future pandemics. It suggests binding rules forcing countries to follow specific health measures.







Critics fear these rules could limit freedom, pushed by unelected officials without clear justification.



WHO's reliance on private funding, which makes up 85% of its budget, sparks debates about its autonomy.



The concern is that donor influence could sway WHO away from the public good, favoring political motives instead.



The treaty proposes broadening "pandemic " and "health emergency" definitions, making health guidelines mandatory, and giving the WHO chief more power to declare emergencies.



It also recommends monitoring member states, sharing data, and allowing WHO to manage national resources, including money and patents.



In addition, this WHO initiative faces global pushback, challenging its aim for health-based global influence.



The resistance reflects growing distrust in vaccine mandates and fear of unilateral health narratives, showing a community cautious of global directives lacking a solid basis.



This opposition is a notable hurdle for once-unchallenged authorities, tackling perceived overreach in the name of health and safeguarding national and individual freedoms.

