Bolsonaro’S Party’S Election Plans Thwarted By Communication Ban

A Federal Police raid on ex-President Bolsonaro and PL (Liberal Party) leader Valdemar Costa Neto disrupts the party's election plans.



Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered this ban on communication among those investigated disrupts PL' municipal election and congressional strategies.



Costa Neto's arrest for illegal possession complicates PL's coordination efforts, critical for election success.



This hampers PL's ambitions, especially with elections looming, says PL representative Filipe Barros.



With Bolsonaro, the party's figurehead, also restricted PL's plans to boost its mayoral count face obstacles.



This investigation into a potential coup involves key political and military figures, further straining PL's internal unity.







The prohibition affects PL's election machinery, possibly aiding rivals like the Workers' Party (PT).



PL members view these measures as targeted, potentially unifying opposition against the government.



The party's ability to adapt to these restrictions could define its future success or failure in the political arena, marking a critical juncture for Brazil's political opposition.

Background - Bolsonaro's Party's Election Plans

The Brazilian judiciary is pressuring former conservative president Jair Bolsonaro and his followers as much as possible, not least to discredit him, his ideas, and his party.



However, the Bolsonarist movement remains the most robust popular network in Latin America and likely the most significant in the country's history.



That is why, with a year to the elections, Bolsonaro's PL party (Liberal Party) aims high. They want to win up to 1,500 mayoral seats across Brazil, as announced in mid-January.



This benchmark was almost reached by the center-right MDB party before. Party President Valdemar Costa Neto revealed the plans.



A strong team will lead the campaign. The first election round is set for October 6, 2024.



In 2020, PL secured 349 mayoral spots. This marked an increase of 52 since 2016.

