Football’S Financial Frontier: Top Clubs Break €10 Billion Barrier

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Global football's financial landscape has hit a historic high, with the top 20 clubs' revenues reaching €10.5 ($11.5) billion in 2022-23.



This marks a 14% increase from both the previous and the last pre-pandemic seasons, showcasing significant growth.



Deloitte's "Football Money League" attributes this surge to fans filling stadiums again after COVID-19 restrictions eased.



Real Madrid leads, with a record €831.4 million in revenue, outpacing Manchester City and regaining its spot as Europe's richest club.



The club's retail success and boosted stadium attendance contributed to this achievement.



Manchester City follows, with €825.9 million, fueled by wins in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League.







PSG reaches the top three with €801.8 million, and Barcelona's climb to €800.1 million results from fan support and increased licensing and sponsorships.



Liverpool, however, slipped to seventh, earning €682.9 million, showing one of the few revenue declines among top clubs.



This financial snapshot reveals football's enduring economic strength , powered by fan engagement and competitive success, yet also highlights revenue volatility.



The financial performance of these elite clubs emphasizes football's broad economic impact and the importance of astute management in the competitive sports landscape.

MENAFN12022024007421016031ID1107843219