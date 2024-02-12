Investing In Health Security: Saudi Arabia's Move To Build Crisis Management Capacity

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Applicants with a bachelor's degree and a healthcare background called to apply.

Riyadh

The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) announced the opening of applications for the“Crisis Management Officer” program through the SCFHS e-portal. This program comes within the framework of the SCFHS's keenness to develop the capabilities and skills of health and administrative cadres in the field of crisis and health emergency management.

The program includes a set of training courses that aim to qualify participants to deal effectively with emergencies and health crises. This includes developing plans to prevent crisis risks, responding quickly to emergencies, and predicting incidents before they occur.

The program is one of the important steps to develop the healthcare system in Saudi Arabia and enhance its ability to deal with emergency challenges efficiently and effectively. Applicants wishing to join the program can view the admission requirements and program details through the e-portal:

