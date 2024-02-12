Ajman International Bodybuilding Competition Concludes With Triumph, Crowning Champions And Celebrating Sporting Excellence

(MENAFN- Mid-East) -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" data-bit="iit" />

The event, held under the patronage of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, attracted the presence of esteemed figures in the world of bodybuilding, including Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Sharqi, President of the UAE Federation for Body Building and Physical Strength, Dr. Rafael Santoga, President of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, and Dr. Eng. Adel Fahim, Vice President of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and President of the Arab and African Federation of Bodybuilding.

Organized in collaboration with the UAE Federation for Body Building and Physical Strength, the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, and hosted by the Ajman Police Sports and Shooting Club, the tournament featured various competitive categories, offering a comprehensive platform for both professional and amateur athletes. Participants had the opportunity to earn professional cards, unlocking access to IFBB Elite Pro tournaments.

Supported by key sponsors, including the Ajman Police Sports and Shooting Club, Gulfa Company, Ajman Sewerage, Zoya Health and Wellbeing Resort, and partners such as Ajman Police General Headquarter, Al Qudra Sports Management, Zayona Group, Max Power, Red One, dynamic sounds, and light, the Ajman International Bodybuilding Championship stands as a significant global sporting event that promotes cultural exchange. It highlights the Emirate of Ajman as a diverse and advanced destination on the international sports stage.

About the Ajman Department of Tourism Development:

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.