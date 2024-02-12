Smith+Nephew To Showcase Leading, Innovative AI-Driven Robotic-Assisted Solutions For Personalized Orthopaedic Surgery At AAOS 2024 Annual Meeting  

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, announces it will provide a glimpse into the future at AAOS 2024. With a first opportunity to see a forthcoming new feature* for its CORI◊ Surgical System, this exclusive image-agnostic* robotic-assisted surgical solution is designed to further help personalize surgery, advance efficiencies, and optimize performance across Smith+Nephew's orthopaedic reconstruction portfolio.



The power of one robotic-assisted platform

Smith+Nephew's CORI Surgical System – a next-generation handheld robotic platform - supports the entire continuum of care in knee arthroplasty (unicompartmental, total, revision) and a comprehensive solution for navigated total hip arthroplasty (THA). Robotic-assisted surgery has been shown to help improve surgical outcomes and cost effectiveness compared to conventional techniques.1-3



The CORI Surgical System is the only robotic-assisted solution indicated for revision total knee arthroplasty, and RI software enables joint line restoration4 and improves patient reported outcomes (pain and PROMIS Depression).4

The CORI Digital Tensioner provides objective gap data and quantifies joint laxity prior to making bone resections6-8 in total knee arthroplasty (TKA) resulting in more consistent, repeatable joint balancing and alignment compared to manual tensioning.8

Use of a navigated surgery, such as RI NAVIGATION, enables a computer-guided approach that demonstrates significantly lower revision rates, lower risk of revision, and higher patient satisfaction when compared with traditional THA.9 The CORI Surgical System has the smallest footprint11 and offers more indications and specialized tools than competitive solutions to help accommodate the high growth of outpatient/ASC hip and knee procedures in the US.

Personalizing surgery

Delivering solutions for differing patient types coupled with planning and execution tools is essential to personalizing surgery. By individualizing the episode of care, patients have shown better outcomes such as early recovery and early functional outcomes compared to conventional UKA surgery.12-15

RI ROBOTICS v2.0 – Personalized Planning software powered by AI - provides AI-powered reference values as guidance for planning and enables surgeons to set preferences for initial implant starting positions that are customized to patient deformity.

“Smith+Nephew's technology platform is the only one in the market that allows for personalized planning using simulation and AI. The RI Modeler allows for impingement analysis based on an individual patient profile, while RI software utilizes AI for personalized planning and implant placement. When introducing personalized options to manage specific pathologies, we see increased patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes. These continue to elevate the level of care we as surgeons may provide to our patients,” said Thorsten Seyler, MD PhD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics at Duke University.

Smith+Nephew's CORI Surgical System and RI Robotics v2.0







Proven economic benefits



Smith+Nephew's robotic-assisted procedural solutions have positive effects on the healthcare economic landscape. For example, patients who received Smith+Nephew robotic-assisted UKA could be discharged in less than 24 hours without complications or readmissions.14

To learn more about how these advancements in robotic-assisted and personalized surgery support 'Precision in Motion' - the company's uncompromising commitment to freedom of movement - please visit the Smith+Nephew booth (#5469) at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2024 Annual Meeting from February 12-16 in San Francisco, CA.

- ends –

Enquiries

Media

David Snyder +1 978-749-1440

Smith+Nephew





References

Chen K et al. Cost-effectiveness analysis of robotic arthroplasty. Lonner JH, editor. Robotics in Knee and Hip Arthroplasty: Springer; 2019Yeroushalmi D, Feng J, Nherera L, Trueman P, Schwarzkopf R. Early economic analysis of robotic-assisted unicondylar knee arthroplasty may be cost effective in patients with end-stage osteoarthritis. J Knee Surg. 2020; DOI: 10.1055/s-0040-1712088.Nherera LM, Verma S, Trueman P, Jennings S. Early economic evaluation demonstrates that noncomputerized tomography robotic-assisted surgery is cost-effective in patients undergoing unicompartmental knee arthroplasty at high-volume orthopaedic centres. Adv Orthop. 2020;3460675OK with changes to RI Navigation statementSeyler MT. Revision total knee arthroplasty with a imageless, 2nd generation robot system. Podium Presentation at: 2023 Members Meeting of The Knee Society; September 7–9, 2023; Monterey, California, US.Smith+Nephew 2022. Optimus TKA Tensioner Gap Assessment Verification Report. Internal Report. 10059269.Smith+Nephew 2021. Tensioner Design Verification Test Report. Internal Report. TR100123.Smith+Nephew 2022. Tensioner KPC: Tensioner Calibration Check. Internal Report. TR100116, Rev.B.Smith+Nephew 2022. Tensioner whitepaper supporting evidence report. 10073166 REV A.Davis ET, McKinney KD, Kamali A, Kuljaca S, Pagkalos J. Reduced Risk of Revision with Computer-Guided Versus Non-Computer-Guided THA: An Analysis of Manufacturer-Specific Data from the National Joint Registry of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man. JB JS Open Access. 2021 Jul 28;6(3):e21.00006. doi: 2106/JBJS.21.00006. PMID: 34337286; PMCID: PMC8318654.Ulivi M, Orlandini L, Pascale W, Consonni O, Sansone V. Intraoperative validation of navigated limb measurements in THA using a pinless femoral array. J Arthroplasty. 2014;29(5):1026-102)Smith+Nephew 2020. Comparison of operating room footprint for robotic-assisted knee arthroplasty systems. Internal Report. REC015.002.v1.Canetti R, Batailler C, Bankhead C, Neyret P, Servien E, Lustig S. Faster return to sport after robotic-assisted lateral unicompartmental knee arthroplasty: a comparative study. Arch Orthop Trauma Surg. 2018;138:1765-1771.Mergenthaler G, Batailler C, Lording T, Servien E, Lustig S. Is robotic-assisted unicompartmental knee arthroplasty a safe procedure? A case control study. Knee Surg Sports Traumatol Arthrosc. 2020; doi: 10.1007/s00167-020-06051-z.Sephton BM, Shearman A, Nathwani D. 24 hour discharge in unicompartmental knee replacement using the NAVIO◊ robotic system: A retrospective analysis. Poster presented at: European Knee Society Arthroplasty Conference;2-3 May, 2019; Valencia, SpainShearman AD, Sephton BM, Wilson J, Nathwani DK. Arch Orthop Trauma Surg. 2021; 2021;141:2147– 2153

* Pending 510(k) clearance

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology company focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 19,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2022. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of Covid, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of Covid; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting healthcare providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of Covid); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal and financial compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of Covid); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; relationships with healthcare professionals; reliance on information technology and cybersecurity; disruptions due to natural disasters, weather and climate change related events; changes in customer and other stakeholder sustainability expectations; changes in taxation regulations; effects of foreign exchange volatility; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on the SEC's website at sec, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-