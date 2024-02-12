Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers Announces Office Expansion In Melbourne CBD

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers has expanded its office to a new location in Melbourne CBD, enhancing its legal service offerings and accessibility for clients.

Melbourne, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers, a Melbourne-based criminal law firm, has moved to a larger office in Melbourne CBD at 4/271 William St, Melbourne VIC 3000. This expansion increases the firm's capacity to over 20 criminal lawyers, allowing the firm to handle a broader range of criminal law cases simultaneously.

The new office location is open daily, aiming to offer timely legal assistance. The expansion is designed to improve client experience with more private consultation spaces, upholding attorney-client confidentiality, and a diverse team of attorneys focusing on various criminal law areas.

Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers offers a range of services that cover various aspects of criminal law. Their services include handling appeals, representing individuals in assault cases, and managing bail applications for defendants awaiting trial. The firm also deals with cases related to Centrelink fraud, computer offences, and driving-related charges, which include traffic violations and more serious offences.

Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers also represent clients accused of misdemeanour or felony offences related to family violence, firearm offences, perjury charges, fraud offences, theft, weapons, and white-collar crimes.

Additionally, the criminal lawyers provide legal representation in complex criminal cases. In such situations, having a dedicated and experienced legal team is crucial. With the team of criminal lawyers, clients can get valuable advice and representation in navigating the complexities of these charges, ensuring a strong defence strategy customised to each case's unique circumstances.

As the law firm expands to the new Melbourne CBD address 4/271 William St Melbourne VIC, 3000 , Mike Brown, the managing partner, underscores that this relocation is a pivotal step in the firm's unwavering commitment to delivering client-centred legal services.

