Babits Provides Strong Endorsement Of President Trump In Florida 8Th District

Republican candidate for Florida's 8th Congressional District and challenger to incumbent Bill Posey, joins President Trump in "Save America" movement.

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The following statement was released by Joe Babits, Conservative Republican Candidate in Florida's 8th Congressional District:

"With a seemingly unyielding border crisis, skyrocketing inflation, the threat of another war in the Middle East, and an unhinged liberal left threatening our freedoms, our country finds herself at an inflection point. If we do nothing, and simply accept the status quo, we will lose our country. That is why I am proud to not only endorse President Trump, but to join his“Save America” movement. President Trump will need a proactive, conservative congress in order to DRAIN THE SWAMP, destroy the deep state, and save our country. It's exactly the reason that I am running for congress. I am proud to come alongside the President for another four years of Making America Great Again!"

Joe Babits is senior executive at Royal Dutch Shell, plc and is their lead Securities Counsel. He advises on all aspects of US Securities laws and has represented Shell before the SEC, Congress and the US Justice Department. Joe also has extensive knowledge and experience with both UK and European securities regulations. He has received numerous awards and recognition for his legal work including recently being named to Marquis Who's Who Top Lawyers in the United States and featured in Fortune Magazine. Having served in Washington, Joe is uniquely qualified to cut through the red tape and Drain the Swamp. He announced his candidacy to challenge incumbent Bill Posey, who is running for his NINTH term in Congress.

Joe lives with his wife, Alathia, in Vero Beach and recently celebrated the wedding of their daughter, Chandler.

