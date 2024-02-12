Re-Brand Announcement: The Real Estate Board Of Greater Vancouver Is Now Greater Vancouver REALTORS®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) has completed its organizational rebranding initiative. Beginning today, the organization's name is the Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR).

Watch this video to learn more .

You'll see our new brand name and logo when you visit our website and follow our social media accounts:

.Public website: gvrealtors

.X/Twitter: twitter/GVRealtors

.Facebook: facebook/officialGVrealtors

.LinkedIn: linkedin/company/greatervancouverrealtors

.YouTube: youtube/@GreaterVancouverREALTORS

.Instagram: instagram/greatervancouverrealtors/

Learn more about GVR here .

Our previous (REBGV) URLs and emails will automatically redirect to our new websites and emails, but our social media links will not. Please bookmark our new social media accounts for the latest housing market reports, insights, data, and more.

About us

The association has served the region's real estate professionals and the home buying and selling public since 1919. Today, GVR serves over 15,000 Realtor members and their companies operating across Greater Vancouver. We provide a variety of products and services, including the MLS®, research and statistics, education and training, professional standards and arbitration, public and media relations, tech support, government advocacy and more.

The organization has also been a trusted source of housing market statistics and other housing-related information to the public, media, government and other housing stakeholders for decades. Through the years, GVR has been a tenacious advocate for affordable and sustainable housing solutions as well as an effective, transparent and safe housing market.

Editor's Note:

Greater Vancouver REALTORS® is an association representing more than 15,000 Realtors and their companies. GVR provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local Realtor or visit gvrealtors.

