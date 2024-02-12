CIO Landing Recognized On CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CIO Landing secures a spot in CRN MSP 500 list for 2nd year, affirming leadership in cybersecurity.

- Juan Carlos BosacomaNORTHFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CIO Landing announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CIO Landing to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2024.The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs are crucial in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.CIO Landing's dedication to cybersecurity excellence is evident in its deployment of cutting-edge technologies, its adherence to best practices in compliance and data protection, and its proactive stance on threat detection and response. The company's innovative strategies and tailored security services, designed to meet the specific needs of businesses in today's complex digital environment, demonstrate a deep understanding of the cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations. This recognition highlights CIO Landing as a leader in fostering a safer cyber environment, helping businesses navigate evolving threats with expertise, and driving technological and business improvement through security-focused IT support. This is also a testament to CIO Landing's expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment to protecting its clients' digital assets and ensuring their IT environments are secure, resilient, and compliant.“The cybersecurity landscape is constantly changing, and our inclusion in the CRN Security 100 list for another year is a reflection of our ability to stay ahead of these changes, offering cutting-edge solutions that keep our clients safe,” said Juan Carlos Bosacoma, CEO of CIO Landing.“I'm incredibly proud of our team for maintaining the high standards of service and innovation that this recognition represents.”The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at .About CIO LandingCIO Landing is a premier Managed Service Provider (MSP) headquartered in Northfield, IL, with offices in Chicago, Schaumburg, and Miami, FL. With a strong focus on cybersecurity, compliance, IT support, and leveraging technology for business improvement, CIO Landing has been at the forefront of providing innovative IT solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Founded by technology visionary Juan Carlos Bosacoma, CIO Landing it committed to helping businesses navigate the complex and evolving digital landscape. By offering comprehensive, customized IT services, CIO Landing helps its clients achieve operational excellence and secure, reliable technology environments. Our dedication to excellence and customer service has established CIO Landing as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize their IT infrastructure and cybersecurity posture.CIO Landing1 Northfield PlazaSuite 300Northfield, IL 60093About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

