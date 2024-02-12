Turkey Visa For Indian, Vanuatu, Philippines, Pakistan, Nepal Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Turkey Visa for Indian Citizens

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 12th February 2024, Indian passport holders frequently visit Turkey. In 2013, the Turkish government implemented an online system that allows Indian citizens to obtain e-Visas without requiring physical documents. This simple process allows any Indian national or resident to apply for a Turkey e-Visa and spend a brief vacation in Turkey. The introduction of the e-Visa system replaced the outdated“sticker visa” method, significantly speeding up the visa application process. Whether for tourism or business, both tourists and business travelers can enter Turkey using the Turkey e-Visa, which is specifically designed for Indian passport holders. To visit this beautiful country, Indian citizens must fulfill a few simple requirements for the Turkey e-Visa. This e-Visa grants Indian citizens the flexibility of single or multiple entries, and the duration of their stay in Turkey is determined by their nationality, ranging from 30 to 90 days. After obtaining a Turkey e-Visa, which is good for 180 days starting from the date of issuance, citizens of India are allowed to travel to Turkey for up to 30 days. Indian citizens wishing to live, work or study in Turkey must obtain the appropriate visa or permit from a Turkish embassy or consulate. Any Indian national planning to stay in Turkey for more than 30 days for commercial or tourism purpose is required to apply for Long-stay Visa Turkey instead of e-Visa. There are a few simple Turkey e-Visa requirements for Indian citizens that must be met in order to be eligible to travel to this fascinating country. Indian passport holders simply need to complete a quick online application form. This avoids having to make an unnecessary trip to an embassy to deal with the paperwork.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF INDIAN



A Passport valid for a minimum of 60 days beyond the duration of stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

TURKEY VISA FROM VANUATU

Turkey is divided into two regions, Western Asia and Southeast Europe. To relive history, visit Turkey's heritage sites, heroic epic ruins, and other destinations. Tourists, including Vanuatu residents, must obtain a visa before entering the country. All Vanuatu citizens must obtain a visa before entering Turkish territory. Residents of Vanuatu can now apply for a visa online through an e-visa application. Vanuatu is one of the countries that can issue an electronic Turkey visa, allowing Vanuatuans to visit Turkey for business or pleasure. Turkish authorities now issue electronic visas to citizens of over 100 countries, including Vanuatu. With a Turkey visit visa, Vanuatu citizens can enter Turkey once and remain for up to 30 days. It is valid for 180 days beginning on the day Vanuatu enters the nation. With the e-Visa, applicants no longer need to visit local embassies or stand in long lines to apply for a visa to enter Turkey. Applicants must only fill out an application form.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR VANUATU CITIZENS



A valid passport with an expiration date of at least 6 months from the date you intend to enter Turkey.

A complete passport scans.

A valid email address where notifications and the e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit card for paying the visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FROM PHILIPPINES

Turkey has a rich culture and history, as well as breathtaking scenery, that will captivate first-time visitors. Many Filipinos want to visit Turkey in the future to meet the friendly and charming locals and take in the breathtaking scenery and architecture while flying in a hot air balloon. Because the Philippines is not on the list of visa-free countries, Filipino citizens must obtain a visa for Turkey. The online visa for Turkey, introduced in 2013, is a single or multiple entry visa that allows for 30- or 90-day stays depending on the passport holder's nationality. This is a travel document that citizens of more than 100 countries can obtain online to enter Turkey. Citizens who plan to visit Turkey for leisure or business (trade) can apply for an e-Visa. The Turkish e-Visa replaces the former“sticker visa” and was designed to expedite the visa application procedure, allowing travelers to save time when applying for a visa and entering the country. Travelers who wish to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as work, or study need to apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Filipinos can easily apply for the Turkey e-Visa by filling out an online form. The Turkish e-Visa can be completed using a mobile device, computer or tablet. All Filipino applicants need is an internet connection and their passport number at hand.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR PHILIPPINES CITIZENS



A valid passport from the Republic of the Philippines.

An email address where notifications and the eVisa will be sent. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

TURKEY VISA FROM PAKISTAN

If you're planning a trip to Turkey, make sure to visit both the beautiful beaches of Marmaris and the bustling city of Istanbul. Before traveling to Turkey, Pakistani passport holders should get a visit visa, as well as plane tickets, lodging, and an itinerary. Because Pakistan is not on Turkey's visa waiver list, Pakistanis must obtain a visa before entering the country. The new Turkey Visa for Pakistanis has made it significantly easier to visit Turkey than before. The online visa for Turkey, introduced in 2013, is a single or multiple-entry visa that allows for stays of 30 or 90 days, depending on the passport holder's nationality. A Turkey e-Visa is typically valid for 180 days from the date of issuance. The Turkish e-Visa, which replaced the previous“sticker visa,” was designed to shorten the visa application procedure and save tourists time while applying for a visa and entering the country. Citizens who plan to visit Turkey for leisure or business (trade) can apply for an e-Visa. Those who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, must make an application through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Pakistanis can easily apply for the Turkey e-Visa by filling out an online form. The Turkish e-Visa can be completed using a mobile device, computer or tablet. All Pakistani applicants need is an internet connection and their passport number at hand.

VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF PAKISTAN



A valid passport – The only passport requirement for obtaining a Turkey visa from Pakistan is to have a Pakistani passport that is valid for at least 3 months from the date of entry into Turkey.

An email address – A valid email address is mandatory in order for applicants to receive news about the status of their Turkish electronic visa and its eventual approval. A payment method – Finally, a valid form of payment, such as a debit card or credit card, is required to pay for the visa fee.

TURKEY VISA FROM NEPAL

Nepalese citizens must obtain an eVisa before entering the country. The Turkish government issues e-visas to nationals from over 100 countries, including Nepal. In 2013, the Turkish government launched a web-based visa issuance system to provide a government-issued electronic pass for entry into Turkey. The Turkey e-visa is a visa replacement that enables Nepalese citizens to visit Turkey. Nepalese citizens can travel to Turkey for tourism or business with an e-visa. This e-visa is valid for 180 days from the date of issuance and allows only one entry into the country. Nepalese applicants can stay in Turkey for up to 30 days using the Turkish e-Tourist visa. Travelers from Nepal who want to visit Turkey will need to obtain a valid e-visa. The visa application form for Nepal is a type of electronic travel authorisation. Applicants from Nepal and elsewhere can apply for a Turkey visa online using smartphones, PCs, iPads, and other internet-connected devices.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED BY NEPAL CITIZENS



A passport valid for at least 90 days from the date of arrival.

An email address to receive the approved Turkey visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the Turkey eVisa fees.