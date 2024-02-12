Charting The Future Forward: WBS Returns To Dubai

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 12th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The 29th Edition of the World Blockchain Summit, an event by Trescon, returns to Dubai on 22nd and 23rd April 2024 bringing together leading innovators, investors, enterprises, thought leaders, entrepreneurs under one roof to debate and dissect the trending issues and challenges that are rapidly reshaping the regional blockchain and web3 ecosystem.







Held at the prestigious JW Marriot Hotel, Marina, the event emerges as the focal point for innovators to play a central role in establishing Dubai as the blockchain capital of the MENA region. With the implementation of key initiatives such as the Dubai Blockchain Strategy, Dubai Metaverse Strategy, the launch of Dubai Blockchain Platform and Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the Dubai is becoming the hotspot for blockchain and web3 innovations.

#WBSDubai is set to deliver compelling keynote speeches, illuminating use-case studies presentations by top blockchain visionaries and experts, and thought-provoking panel discussions covering pivotal topics that are currently shape the blockchain landscape. Some of the topics that will be discussed at the event include:



2024 Blockchain Ecosystem Market Analysis

Exploring DeFi Trends: From Hype to Reality The rise of AI-Blockchain integration and more.

Some of the top speakers at event are:



Pascal Gauthier, CEO & Chairman, Ledger

Bertrand Levy, VP Global Licensing, SANDBOX

David Siemer, CEO, Wave Digital Assets

Rifad Mahasneh, GM MENA @ OKX

Talal Tabbaa, CEO, CoinMENA

Dmitry Fedotov, Head of DLT Protocol, ADGM

Richard Muirhead, Co-Founder & Managing, Fabric Ventures George Gvazava, Chief Crypto Officer, Bank of Georgia.

Reflecting on past events, speakers like Sandeep Naliwal (Co-Founder, Polygon), Charles Hoskinson (CEO & Founder, Input Output Global), and Frederik Gregaard (CEO, Cardano Foundation) have significantly shaped #WBS into a premier industry platform.

Sharing their thoughts, Frederik Gregaard, CEO, Cardano Foundation, said,” The World Blockchain Summit, Dubai, was a truly dynamic and diverse event that left a positive impression, making me inclined to attend again.”

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder, Polygon Labs, expressed,“The experience was good. It's good to meet the community, builders with new ideas. That's my purpose of coming to these events.”

The summit will unite over 2,000 decision-makers in the web3 space and showcase the regional finale of the Startup World Cup, orchestrated by the globally acclaimed U.S.-based venture capital firm, Pegasus Ventures. This unique event also provides the winner with the exceptional opportunity to present at the global finals hosted in San Francisco, with a chance to secure a substantial US$1 million in funding.

“Dubai stands as a global innovation and technology hub, at the forefront of adopting essential blockchain solutions that will drive global economy forward. The World Blockchain Summit is the perfect platform for top blockchain authorities and experts to share their insights and groundbreaking innovations, reshaping the very essence of the blockchain landscape,” notes Sharath Kumar, Director- Business Unit, Trescon.

Registration for the World Blockchain Summit Dubai is officially open! Seize the chance to secure your early bird tickets today and prepare to immerse yourself in one of the most thrilling blockchain and crypto events of the year. Don't miss out!

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is an event by Trescon that supports the growth of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem globally.

WBS is the world's longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted more than 28 editions in 11 countries as we strived to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others.

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients.

