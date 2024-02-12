2024 Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy, Opportunity To Participate At COP29

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – I sland Innovation has announced applications to become part of its 2024 Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy (CCJLA). This will be the second cohort to take part in this program, which is funded by the Open Society Foundations. Aimed at empowering individuals and organizations committed to environmental sustainability and climate resilience in the region, the program offers participants the chance to represent their communities at the United Nations Climate Change summit (COP29) being held in Baku, Azerbaijan later this year, with all expenses fully covered.

Last year saw over 500 applications from across the Caribbean, with the 35-strong group selected to take part in the inaugural programme hailing from every CARICOM nation. Following the 10-week programme, participants built their knowledge on environmental sustainability, climate resilience, international policies and how they impact the Caribbean, ten participants were chosen to take part at COP28 in Dubai.

Reflecting on her experience, 2023 CCJLA member from Curaçao, Muskaan Khemani expressed:

“Since the life-changing opportunity to attend COP-28, I've hit the ground running on assisting and leading with projects to build climate resilience in Curaçao. At COP28, I was able to solidify working relationships with ministerial representatives, and this led to a pilot project where she will be mapping out Land Surface Temperature at the neighbourhood level across the island. Along with Oriana Wouters (2023 CCJLA member from Aruba), we are also working together to conduct a retrospective study of their islands to assist in the ratification of the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement.”

The Caribbean region faces unprecedented challenges due to climate change, including rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and ecological degradation. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy aims to equip passionate individuals with the knowledge, skills, and networks necessary to tackle climate change head-on and advocate for climate justice.

A key highlight of the program is the opportunity for exceptional participants to attend COP29, one of the world's most influential climate conferences. The selected individuals will have their expenses fully covered, allowing them to actively engage in global climate discussions, connect with international experts and policymakers, and advocate for climate justice in the Caribbean region. This invaluable experience will provide a platform for participants to amplify their voices, contribute to shaping international climate policies, and foster meaningful change in their communities.

“The first year of the Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy exceeded all our expectations in terms of participation, interest, and overall impact,” said James Ellsmoor, CEO at Island Innovation,“Whether during the online sessions with our expert speakers or in-person at COP28 debating key climate issues with global delegates, government leaders, and fellow youth activists, Caribbean youth was very much engaged in the heart of climate justice conservations. We are very happy to be able to run this programme again, and are looking forward to building on the platform laid by the 2023 Academy members.”

The Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy welcomes applications from individuals based in the Caribbean who are actively engaged in climate-related initiatives.

