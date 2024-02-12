(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala – In the spirit of strengthening bilateral relations, the British Embassy joined a Guatemalan banking briefing organized by LatAm INVESTOR magazine at the Guatemalan Central Bank last week.

Nick Whittingham, British ambassador to Guatemala, highlighted the opportunities arising from the new government's economic plans at a briefing in the Guatemalan Central Bank.

The ambassador underscored the urgent need to address the climate crisis, promote sustainable development, foster economic resilience by increasing trade, and strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

“The United Kingdom commends the government of president Arevalo for committing to address the challenges that hinder investments, including corruption,” said British Embassy Guatemala City.“Ambassador Whittingham also welcomed the plans to increase investment on infrastructure and offered the ample UK expertise on the development of Public-Private Partnerships.”

Other areas of potential UK-Guatemala collaboration include the technology for agriculture (AgriTech), and the use of technology to deliver financial services and products to consumers (FinTech). This could be in the areas of banking, insurance, investing-on which British companies are interested to approach the Guatemalan financial system.

“Ambassador Whittingham stressed that the UK stands ready to continue liaising with the government of president Arevalo to address common challenges to realize interconnected goals of advancing a peaceful, stable, prosperous, open, safe, and a cooperative economic development for Guatemala.”

The post British ambassador discusses economic perspectives on Guatemala appeared first on Caribbean News Global .