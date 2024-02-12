North West Charity Holds Its First Fundraising Ball And Is Calling On Businesses For Support

(MENAFN- Pressat) Koala North West calls on you to support its first fundraising ball on 4 May 2024

The North West charity is calling for people across Liverpool, the Wirral and Cheshire to come together and book tickets or tables for this exciting event which will be held at Thornton Hall Hotel and Spa.

The glamorous black tie ball promises to be a night to remember, with a sparkling drinks reception, three course dinner, live entertainment, dancing until late, as well as an auction offering exclusive life experience prizes.

Koala North West, now its 23rd year of operating, is run by a team of dedicated volunteers who offer a range of practical and emotional support to families struggling with parenting issues.

The charity nurtures positive wellbeing and aims to ensure that no parent, caregiver or child feels isolated and encourages them to thrive by offering them opportunities that helps them realise their individual potential.

Tickets for the Spring Ball are £100 per person or £1000 for a table of 10, with all proceeds going to Koala North West and a target of £30,000 to raise on the night.



Koala is also looking for people to sign up to donate as little as £5 per month for one year to help them with their vital work they do in the community. Details can be found on the website -

Call 0151 608 8288 for more information or email




