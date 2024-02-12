(MENAFN- Baystreet) Loop Energy Inc.

Stocks in Play

2/12/2024 - 2:32 PM EST - Biovaxys Technology Corp : Announced it has executed the definitive Asset Purchase Agreement dated February 11th, 2024 to acquire the entire portfolio of discovery, preclinical and clinical development stage assets in oncology, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological fields based on the DPXTM immune educating platform technology, developed by Canadian biotechnology company, IMV Inc., Immunovaccine Technologies Inc., and IMV USA. BioVaxys acquired the extensive technology portfolio from HIMV, LLC, an acquisition vehicle formed by Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) and IMV's other secured creditors for the purpose of acquiring IMV's intellectual property. Biovaxys Technology Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.06.



