Happy Belly at 52-Week High on Heal Wellness Deal
TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on News
Heroux-Devtek, Sun Peak at 52-Week Peak on News
Enterprise, Mainstreet, Queen's Road at 52-Week Highs on News
Thermal Energy at 52-Week High on News Previous Articles Glenn Wilkins - Monday, February 12, 2024
IBEX, OneSoft, VitalHub at 52-Week Highs on News IBEX Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 Monday. IBEX entered into a binding acquisition agreement dated February 9, and related agreements with 15720273 Canada Inc. a newly-incorporated, wholly-owned subsidiary of BBI Solutions OEM Limited whereby BBI will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of IBEX at a price of $1.45 per share in cash.
OneSoft Solutions Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.85 Monday. OneSoft's wholly owned OneBridge Solutions, Inc. operating subsidiary will showcase several new functionality modules that integrate with OneBridge's Cognitive Integrity Management® software-as-a-service solution at the Pipeline and Pigging Integrity Management conference taking place between February 12 - 16, in Houston.
Vitalhub Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.59 Monday. VitalHub announce the first Canadian customer for the Intouch with Health Queue Management & Patient Journey Optimization Platform with Newfoundland & Labrador Health Services (Western Zone). Newfoundland & Labrador Health Services have signed a multi-year service and support agreement to implement the Intouch platform at their new Corner Brook Acute Care Hospital. This represents a significant milestone for VitalHub in Canada.
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $11.38 Monday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. BBU) hit a new 52-week high of $31.74 Monday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Business Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.08 Monday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $55.63 Monday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $55.59 Monday. No news stories available today.
Beyond Oil Ltd. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Colonial Coal International Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.25 Monday. No news stories available today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $52.02 Monday. No news stories available today.
DRI Healthcare Trust DHT) hit a new 52-week high of $14.75 Monday. No news stories available today.
Enterprise Group Inc. (T.E) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
EcoSynthetix Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.65 Monday. No news stories available today.
EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.65 Monday. No news stories available today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.91 Monday. No news stories available today.
Gabriel Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.65 Monday. No news stories available today.
Generation Uranium Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.24 Monday. No news stories available today.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.43 Monday. No news stories available today.
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $13.49 Monday. No news stories available today.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $103.92 Monday. No news stories available today.
Heroux-Devtek Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.43 Monday. No news stories available today.
KDA Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.28 Monday. No news stories available today.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust KMP) hit a new 52-week high of $19.53 Monday. No news stories available today.
LQWD Technologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 Monday. No news stories available today.
MDA Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.07 Monday. No news stories available today.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.54 Monday. No news stories available today.
Stingray Group Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $7.05 Monday. No news stories available today.
Rusoro Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.01 Monday. No news stories available today.
Shopify Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $122.02 Monday. No news stories available today.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $71.22 Monday. No news stories available today.
Northern Superior Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.57 Monday. No news stories available today.
Thinkific Labs Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.88 Monday. No news stories available today.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $119.42 Monday. No news stories available today.
Whitemud Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.31 Monday. No news stories available today.
