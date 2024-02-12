(MENAFN- Baystreet) Happy Belly at 52-Week High on Heal Wellness Deal

IBEX, OneSoft, VitalHub at 52-Week Highs on News IBEX Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 Monday. IBEX entered into a binding acquisition agreement dated February 9, and related agreements with 15720273 Canada Inc. a newly-incorporated, wholly-owned subsidiary of BBI Solutions OEM Limited whereby BBI will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of IBEX at a price of $1.45 per share in cash.OneSoft Solutions Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.85 Monday. OneSoft's wholly owned OneBridge Solutions, Inc. operating subsidiary will showcase several new functionality modules that integrate with OneBridge's Cognitive Integrity Management® software-as-a-service solution at the Pipeline and Pigging Integrity Management conference taking place between February 12 - 16, in Houston.Vitalhub Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.59 Monday. VitalHub announce the first Canadian customer for the Intouch with Health Queue Management & Patient Journey Optimization Platform with Newfoundland & Labrador Health Services (Western Zone). Newfoundland & Labrador Health Services have signed a multi-year service and support agreement to implement the Intouch platform at their new Corner Brook Acute Care Hospital. This represents a significant milestone for VitalHub in Canada.Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $11.38 Monday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Business Partners L.P. BBU) hit a new 52-week high of $31.74 Monday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Business Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.08 Monday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $55.63 Monday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $55.59 Monday. No news stories available today.Beyond Oil Ltd. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Colonial Coal International Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.25 Monday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $52.02 Monday. No news stories available today.DRI Healthcare Trust DHT) hit a new 52-week high of $14.75 Monday. No news stories available today.Enterprise Group Inc. (T.E) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Monday. No news stories available today.EcoSynthetix Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.65 Monday. No news stories available today.EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.65 Monday. No news stories available today.Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.91 Monday. No news stories available today.Gabriel Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.65 Monday. No news stories available today.Generation Uranium Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.24 Monday. No news stories available today.Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.43 Monday. No news stories available today.Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $13.49 Monday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $103.92 Monday. No news stories available today.Heroux-Devtek Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.43 Monday. No news stories available today.KDA Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.28 Monday. No news stories available today.Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust KMP) hit a new 52-week high of $19.53 Monday. No news stories available today.LQWD Technologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 Monday. No news stories available today.MDA Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.07 Monday. No news stories available today.Manulife Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.54 Monday. No news stories available today.Stingray Group Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $7.05 Monday. No news stories available today.Rusoro Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.01 Monday. No news stories available today.Shopify Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $122.02 Monday. No news stories available today.Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $71.22 Monday. No news stories available today.Northern Superior Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.57 Monday. No news stories available today.Thinkific Labs Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.88 Monday. No news stories available today.Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $119.42 Monday. No news stories available today.Whitemud Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $0.31 Monday. No news stories available today.

