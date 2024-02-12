(MENAFN- Baystreet) Aurora Cannabis Posts an Adjusted EBITDA Profit for the Fifth Straight Quarter: Has It Become a Good Buy?

Critical Push for US Domestic Nickel Needed to Halt Total Reliance on Questionable Foreign ImportsEdible Garden Gains on Deal with Food RetailerSmith&Nephew Dips on Expanding Sports Medicine LineupAlaska Airlines Flat on Expanding Flight List Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Monday, February 12, 2024

Corvus Edges up on Disclosing Data

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares take on marginal strength Monday , as the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that preclinical data for soquelitinib, the Company's lead ITK inhibitor program, was presented in a poster session at the Keystone Symposia on Systemic Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Diseases, which took place over the weekend.

The poster presentation includes the first description of Corvus' next-generation ITK inhibitor preclinical product candidates, which were designed to deliver precise T-cell modulation that is optimized for specific immunology indications. These preclinical product candidates exhibit specific biologic properties that are anticipated to enable more precise inhibition of Th1, Th2 and/or Th17 cell function. Atopic dermatitis (also called eczema) and asthma are thought to be mediated primarily by Th2 lymphocytes.

“The 17 cells,” according to this morning's news release,“are associated with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. A Th1 immune response is strongly implicated in rheumatoid arthritis and protection from many infections.

The Venn diagram in Figure 1 illustrates the potential ability of various ITK inhibitor preclinical candidates developed by Corvus (I-number indicates individual compounds; SQL represents soquelitinib) to modify the differentiation of T cells. These results suggest that chemical structures may be refined to perform more specific biologic functions and may enable targeting of various disease types.”

CRVS acquired 0.15 cents to $2.23.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks