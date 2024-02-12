               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Scryb Inc. (SCYB)


2/12/2024 3:10:50 PM

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 6 février/February 2024) - Effective immediately, Scryb Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

À compter d'aujourd'hui, Scryb Inc. sera réintégré à la négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : Le 6 février/February 2024
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : SCYB

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or Email: ... .

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: ... .

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

