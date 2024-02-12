Compass Furnished Apartments Wins Best Community Impact Award From CHPA

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) QUINCY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Compass Furnished Apartments , a leading provider of premium furnished apartments in the Northeast, is honored to announce it has been awarded the prestigious Best Community Impact Award by the Corporate Housing Provider's Association (CHPA).

The CHPA Best Community Impact Award is bestowed upon a member who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to positive influence and betterment of their local communities. Compass Furnished Apartments has actively engaged in a variety of initiatives across the Northeast to deliver on this promise.

"Receiving this award is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work," says Chris Fleming, CEO of Compass Furnished Apartments. "We are deeply committed to making a lasting difference and this recognition from CHPA underscores our efforts in being more than just a housing provider. We are a community partner."

Over the past year, Compass Furnished Apartments has initiated several successful community projects, including:



Employee Recognition : Through Compass's employee recognition program, they donate $100 to support a non-profit of their employees choice on their anniversary. This year, they donated over $1,500 and supported: The American Heart Association, Make-A-Wish, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, VHL Alliance, American Cancer Society, and The Connecticut Hospice.

Housing Support : Compass Cares has donated over 464 nights and discounted over 933 nights just this year. To date we have been able to house 778 families through our Compass Cares program, providing over 27,110 room nights. Charitable Donations : Compass has contributed $500 to local charities and non-profit organizations to support local biodiversity conservation initiatives.

These initiatives reflect the organization's commitment to social responsibility and its profound impact on community well-being.

"We are proud to contribute to the vibrant neighborhoods throughout the Northeast. This award from CHPA encourages us to continue our work with even greater enthusiasm," adds Chris Fleming.

Compass Furnished Apartments extends its sincerest gratitude to the CHPA for this tremendous honor and to all of its employees and community partners who made this achievement possible.

For more information about Compass Furnished Apartments and their community impact initiatives, please visit or contact Brianna Correia, Senior Marketing Specialist at [email protected] .

About Compass Furnished Apartments

Compass Furnished Apartments is a leading provider of both short-term and long-term fully furnished apartments throughout the Northeastern United States. Our comfortable homes, streamlined reservation process, and "concierge-style" client services enable us to provide our guests with an exceptional experience, all at a tremendous value. Our forward-looking approach to technology and sustainable business practices - coupled with our experience in evaluating and fulfilling the specific needs of every client - lead many to choose Compass for their furnished apartment needs.

About CHPA

The Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) is a professional trade association exclusively dedicated to supporting corporate housing providers around the world. CHPA is the only trade association dedicated to the corporate housing industry providing networking, educational, and informational opportunities to corporate housing providers globally.

SOURCE: Compass Furnished Apartments